Tesla (TSLA) now has $18 billion in cash on their balance sheet

According to Tesla's recent quarterly earnings results, it has a hefty supply of cash on hand to work with going into the next quarter.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
As we come into the next quarter of financial results reporting, Tesla is one group a lot of eyes are on in the technology sector, and it’s one of the early companies reporting. Tesla had a decent amount of wins coming into this quarter, but it also looks set to carry those wins into the next quarter with a decent supply of cash on its balance sheet – around $18 billion USD to be more specific.

This news comes from Tesla’s recent Q1 2022 earnings results release on April 20, 2022. On around Page 5 of Tesla’s official earnings report presentation, it includes various business details and highlights, one of which is the claim that the company has around $18 billion in cash on its balance sheet.

Tesla (TSLA) stock Q1 2022 earnings results
Tesla (TSLA) stock hit a high of over $1020 per share today in after-hours trading on the multiple positive highlights in its Q1 2022 earnings results.

A decent supply of cash isn’t the only win Tesla has going for it. The company also reported a 32.9 percent automotive gross margin, and that was despite the claim that its supply lines are still being affected by COVID-19 complications this far into 2022. These various factors led to Tesla’s (TSLA) stock taking an upswing in after-hours trading. The stock was seen climbing over $1000 per share, as reported over on Yahoo Finance, and it has continued to remain on the high end following today’s market close.

With a decent supply of cash on hand going into its Q2 2022, Tesla continues to look strong for the foreseeable future. Stay tuned for more quarterly financial reporting here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

