Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 earnings results and conference call transcript Tesla, the largest EV maker on Earth, just released their Q1 2022 earnings results. Please take a look at all the details.

Tesla's Q1 2022 earnings results have just been released, and the stock is reacting in after-hours trading. The electric vehicle company reported earnings of $3.32/share and revenues came in at $18.8 billion, both beating analyst revenue expectations of $17.75 billion as well as the EPS whisper number of $2.41/share.

Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 Earnings Release

Here are some highlights from Tesla's Q1 2022 earnings report:

Cash

Operating cash flow less capex (free cash flow) of $2.2B in Q1

Total debt ex. vehicle and energy product financing under $0.1B

Profitability

$3.6B GAAP operating income; 19.2% operating margin in Q1

$3.3B GAAP net income; $3.7B non-GAAP net income (ex-SBC1) in Q1

32.9% GAAP Automotive gross margin in Q1

Operations

Production & Deliveries started from Gigafactory Berlin in March 2022

Production & Deliveries started from Gigafactory Texas in April 2022

Summary

The first quarter of 2022 was another record quarter for Tesla by several measures such as revenues, vehicle deliveries, operating profit and an operating margin of over 19%. Our outstanding recourse debt has fallen below $0.1B at the end of Q1. Public interest in a sustainable future continues to rise, and we remain focused on growing as fast as is reasonably possible.

Expansion of our production capacity is core to our decisionmaking. In the past two months, we began deliveries of Model Y

from Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg (negligible impact on Q1 gross profit). At the same time, we are putting significant efforts into in-house cell production, raw material procurement and supplier diversification.

Challenges around supply chain have remained persistent, and our team has been navigating through them for over a year. In addition to chip shortages, recent COVID-19 outbreaks have been weighing on our supply chain and factory operations. Furthermore, prices of some raw materials have increased multiple-fold in recent months. The inflationary impact on our cost structure has contributed to adjustments in our product pricing, despite a continued focus on reducing our manufacturing costs where possible.

We would like to thank everyone who attended our factory opening events or watched live at home. We’re excited to see people so passionate about mass manufacturing and a sustainable future.

Revenue

Total revenue grew 81% YoY in Q1 to $18.8B. YoY, revenue was impacted by the following items: + growth in vehicle deliveries + increased average selling price (ASP) + growth in other parts of the business



Profitability

Our operating income improved to $3.6B in Q1, resulting in a 19.2% operating margin. This profit level was reached while incurring SBC expense attributable to the 2018 CEO award of $48M in Q1. YoY, operating income was primarily impacted by the following items: + growth in vehicle deliveries + increased ASP + reduced cost (COGS) per vehicle despite inflationary pressures + lower stock-based compensation expense + increase in regulatory credit sales - rising raw material, commodity, logistics and expedite costs - increase in operating expenses



Cash

Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities increased sequentially by $0.3B to $18.0B in Q1, driven mainly by free cash flow of $2.2B, partially offset by debt repayments of $2.1B. Our total debt excluding vehicle and energy product financing fell to less than $0.1B at the end of Q1.

OUTLOOK

Volume

We plan to grow our manufacturing capacity as quickly as possible. Over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve

50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. The rate of growth will depend on our equipment capacity,

operational efficiency and the capacity and stability of the supply chain. Our own factories have been running below

capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through the

rest of 2022.

Cash

We have sufficient liquidity to fund our product roadmap, long-term capacity expansion plans and other expenses.

Profit

While we continue to execute on innovations to reduce the cost of manufacturing and operations, over time, we

expect our hardware-related profits to be accompanied with an acceleration of software-related profits.

Product

The pace of production ramps in Austin and Berlin will be influenced by the successful introduction of many new

product and manufacturing technologies in new locations and ongoing supply chain-related challenges. Factory ramps

take time, and Gigafactory Austin and Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg will be no different. We are making progress on

the industrialization of Cybertruck, which is currently planned for Austin production subsequent to Model Y ramp.

For more details from Tesla's Q1 2022 earnings release, head on over to their investor relations website. Shares of Tesla (TSLA) initially jumped above $1,000/share on the release of today's report, but have since pared some of those gains in after-hours trading.

Tesla's stock has jumped back above $1,000/share in after-hours trading.

Some interesting stories of note from Tesla's Q1 2022 earnings release:

Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 conference call transcript

Elon and Zack are on the call

Zack has some opening remarks

Q1 was a challenging but extremely successful quarter for Tesla

Best ever vehicle delivery numbers, revenue, gross margins, and automotive gross margin

Higher pricing helped

Most vehicle delivery wait times are still high

Per unit vehicle costs increased

One time benefit of $288 million

Credit revenue would have declined otherwise

Storage products suffered due to chip supply chain issues

Achieved record operating margin

costs of Berlin and Austin factory ramps will be in automotive going forward

in the immediate term, we have lost about a month of build volume in Shanghai

This will affect total build volume in Q2

Higher ASPs in the backlog should help

Elon has something to say

The company faced a lot of challenges in Q1

Congratulates Tesla team on the great results

Reiterates 50% growth of EV volumes from 2021

could be closer to 60% sales growth

We are also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening

Tesla is working on an autonomous vehicle

going to be a very powerful product, where we aspire to reach volume production of that in 2024

volume production of Cybertruck by next year

People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program

Those that are insightful or listen carefully will understand that Optimus will be worth more than the car company, and FSD

Now investor questions

Is there any data on FSD progress in 2022?

Elon, with respect to FSD, I have never really seen any more false dawns than I have seen in full self-driving

You need to solve real-world AI

the whole world is built of biological neural networks and eyes

Need to create computer visions neural net that surpasses humans

I think we will do that this year

We have over 100,000 people in the Tesla FSD Beta program

Experience it for yourself

Putting out a new release almost every two weeks

Two steps forward, one step back

Overall rate of improvement is great

Next question, How much impact of Shanghai shutdown in Q2?

Berlin Model 3 ramp question

Elon - we lost a lot of important days of production

Tesla Giga Shanghai is coming back with a vengeance

I think we will see record output per week from Shanghai during the quarter, in spite of the shutdown

Could be close to Q1 output despite the COVID lockdown

Q3 and Q4 Shanghai output will be substantially higher

Likely that we can produce over 1.5 million cars in 2022

Ramp will take 5 months or so

How much flexibility do you have on COGS in the short term vs long term?

On the price increase front, the waitlist for our cars is quite long

Prices of vehicles ordered now are anticipating supply chain cost growth

A car ordered today will arrive in some cases a year from now

We are not demand limited, we are production limited

Zach adds, there are different ways to calculate raw materials exposure

10-15% of Tesla cost structure is related to raw materials

inflationary pressures have been felt for several quarters

The timing for the costs to hit the income statement are a bit delayed due to contracts being negotiated

Pricing is tied to the upcoming renegotiated raw materials contracts

Another question, Why does Tesla fight dealership laws on a state-by-state basis?

Elon - We would love to have federal regulation about direct to consumer sales of cars

Unfortunately, we have to fight it on a state by state basis

Volume production required for a move to 800 from 400 volts to be worth it

Bigger vehicles that need higher power during charging on the powertrain side, there are some semiconductor savings for 800 volt, so Tesla Semi and Cybertruck might be better use cases

How are the 4680 packs performing?

We are working in all the areas we shared on battery day, and are on track for our five-year goals

We do not control all commodity costs

Similar to Model 3, it will take several years to hit the goals we have

Elon - In a nutshell, 4680 as a structural pack will be competitive with the best alternatives, later this year

4680 will be better than the competition later this year

We are saving huge on capex, utlities, and personnel with 4680

The cost model is understood, but rate and yield remain unknown variables

Question on raw material expense management for scale growth

Where does the tonnage demand of nickel, lithium ion, cobalt, phosphate go for the world as a whole over time?

Tesla focused on limiting factors

Mining and refining of lithium appear to be a limiting factor

Lithium is the biggest cost growth factor

2-3% of the pack is Lithium

The most expensive and heaviest item is the nickel cathode

We are trying to figure out the right amount of supply production to get to escape velocity for growth

committed to recycling at all factories

Elon hints at possible news on the mining front coming later this year

Aluminum scrap is already being reused

wheels from practically any car can be used too

At what rate do you think Giga Berlin and Texas will ramp production compared to Shanghai?

Elon - Both should ramp faster than previous production ramps

Lars - if you are waiting for the best Tesla, you will be waiting forever

Question about Robo Taxi

Elon - will this be something people can own or service?

We don't want to jump the gun on a fun product announcement

Robo Taxi reveal event planned for 2023

Last investor question

What is the 4680 run rate now? What is expected for end of year?

Berlin is not constrained by 4680

Elon - end of Q3 should have more clarity on the 4680 ramp across factories

4680 production is not a risk to the 1.5 million vehicle target this year but does risk 2023 growth potential

Analyst Dan Levy asks can you talk through the drivers of cost improvements?

Zach - At a high level, cars produced in Shanghai are lower cost than cars made in Fremont

Also seeing efficiencies in S and X lines in Cali

Expedites in Q1 were lower than Q4 2021

Elon - Kudos to Fremont on achieving record output at the factory

Next question about the affordability of Model 3 and Y, supply constraints, how do you look at the progress of prices?

Elon - we absolutely want to make EVs as affordable as possible

Inflation is at a 30-50 year high

That inflation appears to be likely to continue in 2022

Suppliers are under severe cost pressure

Suppliers requesting 20-30% increases in part costs

Especially with Robo Taxi and autonomy, we will end up providing consumers with the lower cost/mile transport they have ever experienced

Elon - I encourage entrepreneurs to get into the lithium business

Lithium margins are practically software margins

Can more people get into the lithium business? - Elon Musk

Impressive to see the modest improvement in COGS for vehicles despite inflation and supply chain issues?

Economic benefits of Robo Taxi?

Zach - we will evaluate after shipping Optimus and Robo Taxi to figure out what is next

Trip Choudry with a question

Regarding Cybertruck, how will it compare to other pickup trucks with respect to total parts?

Elon - we have not done a comparison

Lars - the simplicity of our structure is significant

Architecture is always working to reduce parts counts

Ignoring the battery, we are about 20-30% less

Does Tesla expect to expand in Nevada?

Elon - we do expect to increase output from Nevada

Piper Sandler with a question

The extent to which other plants outside of China are insulated from supply chain issues?

is there a point at which it could affect other facilities?

Elon - Yes, there are some things that could affect production globally

Giga Shanghai is back in production

So are our suppliers

we don't think that other factories will be affected

Other question on Elon's next compensation plan

Elon - there are no discussions underway regarding my compensation

Next question from Wells Fargo

How quickly can raw materials supply be grown?

Is there even enough time to build that mining capacity?

How fast can you switch to LFP?

Lars - half of our vehicles were LFP in Q1

specifically on the cathode side, flexibility is key

If you look past this year to 2023 or 2024, we need everybody to do more in the lithium space than they currently are

Last question

Goldman Sachs asks when Supercharger network will be made available to rival EVs?

We do plan to provide third party access, working on solutions in North America

We are moving in that direction

We want to do the right things with respect to the charging network - Elon

Zach - overall charging capacity is important

Second question about Tesla Insurance

Tesla is the second-largest insurer of Teslas in the state of Texas

Customer response has been positive

A lot of folks are reporting saving money compared to traditional insurance

Trying to get to 80% availability for American customers

Insurance models different in the new states

Becoming fully vertically integrated insurer

Still scaling

Elon - side note, having real-time feedback for driving habits is causing Tesla owners to drive in a safer way

Zach - extremely high retention, and Tesla Insurance has become a passion project for us

Elon - it is also a feedback loop for Tesla as we can see the exact cost of accidents that helps iteration of parts included in vehicles

Repair costs to improve as a result of data provided by Tesla Insurance

That's all folks!

TSLA stock at $1,029/share at the end of the conference call, holding most of its gains since the earnings release was published

