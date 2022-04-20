New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 earnings call here

Come and listen to the Tesla Q1 2022 earnings call and hear what the company has been up to and maybe what it has planned for the future.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Tesla continues to be a company worth talking about but it seems as though we’re getting an opportunity to listen. Today brings with it the Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 earnings call, where we should hopefully hear how the company has been performing. For those that have their finger on the pulse, you’re no doubt wondering what time are the Tesla earnings, and furthermore, what Tesla earning expectations are looking like. So let’s gather together and listen to the Tesla Q1 2022 earnings livestream below.

Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 earnings time & livestream

The Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 earnings call is scheduled to begin on April 20, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET. The webcast will be hosted via the Tesla Investor Relations site but you can tune in using the stream for easier viewing.

According to the press release for the Q1 2022 earnings call, the webcast will have Tesla management answering questions. This Q&A session will occur after the market closes, at which point Tesla will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

In terms of the Tesla earning expectations, Earnings Whispers expects Tesla to be $2.41/share while Wall Street analyst consensus puts it slightly lower at $2.27/share. Meanwhile, revenue is expected to be $17.75 billion.

tesla q1 2022 earnings call
Tesla recently revealed another Cybertruck prototype at its Texas Gigafactory.

Recently, Tesla had its Cyber Rodeo in Texas to celebrate the opening of its new Gigafactory. During this celebration, Elon Musk revealed Tesla is working on a dedicated Robo Taxi electric vehicle and unveiled a new Cybertruck prototype. Whether the opening of the factory has any bearing on the Q1 2022 earnings remains to be seen. Regardless, it will be interesting to hear if management has anything to say about the new Gigafactory and the situation that’s unfolding with its Shanghai factory.

The Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 earning call is bound to be full of news to digest. To ensure you don’t miss any of it, keep it locked to Shacknews and even check out our Tesla pages for more information regarding the electric vehicle company.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola