Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 earnings call here Come and listen to the Tesla Q1 2022 earnings call and hear what the company has been up to and maybe what it has planned for the future.

Tesla continues to be a company worth talking about but it seems as though we’re getting an opportunity to listen. Today brings with it the Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 earnings call, where we should hopefully hear how the company has been performing. For those that have their finger on the pulse, you’re no doubt wondering what time are the Tesla earnings, and furthermore, what Tesla earning expectations are looking like. So let’s gather together and listen to the Tesla Q1 2022 earnings livestream below.

Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 earnings time & livestream

The Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 earnings call is scheduled to begin on April 20, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET. The webcast will be hosted via the Tesla Investor Relations site but you can tune in using the stream for easier viewing.

According to the press release for the Q1 2022 earnings call, the webcast will have Tesla management answering questions. This Q&A session will occur after the market closes, at which point Tesla will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

In terms of the Tesla earning expectations, Earnings Whispers expects Tesla to be $2.41/share while Wall Street analyst consensus puts it slightly lower at $2.27/share. Meanwhile, revenue is expected to be $17.75 billion.

Tesla recently revealed another Cybertruck prototype at its Texas Gigafactory.

Recently, Tesla had its Cyber Rodeo in Texas to celebrate the opening of its new Gigafactory. During this celebration, Elon Musk revealed Tesla is working on a dedicated Robo Taxi electric vehicle and unveiled a new Cybertruck prototype. Whether the opening of the factory has any bearing on the Q1 2022 earnings remains to be seen. Regardless, it will be interesting to hear if management has anything to say about the new Gigafactory and the situation that’s unfolding with its Shanghai factory.

The Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 earning call is bound to be full of news to digest. To ensure you don’t miss any of it, keep it locked to Shacknews and even check out our Tesla pages for more information regarding the electric vehicle company.