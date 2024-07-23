Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2024 earnings results beat revenue expectations, miss EPS estimates
Tesla stock was down in after-hours trading following the release of its latest earnings report.
Tesla (TSLA) has published its Q2 2024 earnings report, providing a detailed recap of its financial performance over the past few months. It’s a bit of a mixed bag as the EV company wrote down a beat on revenue expectations but a miss on EPS.
Tesla published its Q2 2024 earnings report shortly after markets closed today. It’s here that the company reported a revenue of $25.5 billion in the quarter, beating the expectation of $24.8 billion. Tesla’s earnings-per-share were $0.42, which comes in considerably below the $0.62 expectation. The following statement was provided in the report:
Tesla stock was down as low as $235.21 in after-hours trading after ending the day at $246.38. Tesla also announced that its EV deliveries decreased year-over-year. Stick with Shacknews for more of the week's biggest finance news.
