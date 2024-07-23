Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2024 earnings results beat revenue expectations, miss EPS estimates Tesla stock was down in after-hours trading following the release of its latest earnings report.

Tesla (TSLA) has published its Q2 2024 earnings report, providing a detailed recap of its financial performance over the past few months. It’s a bit of a mixed bag as the EV company wrote down a beat on revenue expectations but a miss on EPS.

Tesla published its Q2 2024 earnings report shortly after markets closed today. It’s here that the company reported a revenue of $25.5 billion in the quarter, beating the expectation of $24.8 billion. Tesla’s earnings-per-share were $0.42, which comes in considerably below the $0.62 expectation. The following statement was provided in the report:

In Q2, we achieved record quarterly revenues despite a difficult operating environment. The Energy Storage business continues to grow rapidly, setting a record in Q2 with 9.4 GWh of deployments, resulting in record revenues and gross profits for the overall segment. We also saw a sequential rebound in vehicle deliveries in Q2 as overall consumer sentiment improved and we launched attractive financing options to offset the impact of sustained high interest rates. We recognized record regulatory credit revenues in Q2 as other OEMs are still behind on meeting emissions requirements.

Source: Tesla

Tesla stock was down as low as $235.21 in after-hours trading after ending the day at $246.38. Tesla also announced that its EV deliveries decreased year-over-year.