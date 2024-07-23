New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2024 earnings results beat revenue expectations, miss EPS estimates

Tesla stock was down in after-hours trading following the release of its latest earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
2

Tesla (TSLA) has published its Q2 2024 earnings report, providing a detailed recap of its financial performance over the past few months. It’s a bit of a mixed bag as the EV company wrote down a beat on revenue expectations but a miss on EPS.

Tesla published its Q2 2024 earnings report shortly after markets closed today. It’s here that the company reported a revenue of $25.5 billion in the quarter, beating the expectation of $24.8 billion. Tesla’s earnings-per-share were $0.42, which comes in considerably below the $0.62 expectation. The following statement was provided in the report:

Tesla stock was down as low as $235.21 in after-hours trading after ending the day at $246.38. Tesla also announced that its EV deliveries decreased year-over-year. Stick with Shacknews for more of the week's biggest finance news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

