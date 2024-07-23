Elon Musk claims Tesla Roadster 2 on track for 2025 deliveries Musk says the Tesla Roadster 2 will be delivered in 2025, 11 years after it was first teased.

Tesla (TLSA) reported its Q2 2024 earnings today, and while the company posted mixed results, the earnings call provided some information from Elon Musk himself. Musk stated that the Tesla Roadster 2 was on track for 2025 deliveries.

Tesla's shares fell in after-hours trading after reporting mixed results for the company's Q2 2024 earnings results.

The Tesla Roadster 2 was first teased in 2014 according to Wikipedia. In 2017, a prototype was shown at the end of a Tesla Semi event and pre-orders were opened up with expected delivery expected for 2020. Five years after that expected delivery, Musk expects the first Tesla Roadster 2 models to ship. Of course, Tesla doesn’t have a great track record of hitting benchmarks with the Roadster 2, so we’ll see if the company can deliver any of the vehicles next year. There was a global pandemic mixed into this timeline, but it’s hard to blame a five-year delay entirely on that event.

