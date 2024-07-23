New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Elon Musk claims Tesla Roadster 2 on track for 2025 deliveries

Musk says the Tesla Roadster 2 will be delivered in 2025, 11 years after it was first teased.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Wikipedia
1

Tesla (TLSA) reported its Q2 2024 earnings today, and while the company posted mixed results, the earnings call provided some information from Elon Musk himself. Musk stated that the Tesla Roadster 2 was on track for 2025 deliveries.

A stock chart showing Tesla (TSLA) in after-hours trading for July 23, 2024
Tesla's shares fell in after-hours trading after reporting mixed results for the company's Q2 2024 earnings results.

The Tesla Roadster 2 was first teased in 2014 according to Wikipedia. In 2017, a prototype was shown at the end of a Tesla Semi event and pre-orders were opened up with expected delivery expected for 2020. Five years after that expected delivery, Musk expects the first Tesla Roadster 2 models to ship. Of course, Tesla doesn’t have a great track record of hitting benchmarks with the Roadster 2, so we’ll see if the company can deliver any of the vehicles next year. There was a global pandemic mixed into this timeline, but it’s hard to blame a five-year delay entirely on that event.

You can follow along with Tesla’s entire Q2 2024 earnings results, as well as all companies reporting for the current quarter by visiting our Q2 2024 topic right here on Shacknews.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola