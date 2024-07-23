New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2024 earnings call here

Listen as Tesla executives recap the company's quarterly performance and upcoming business.
Tesla
Tesla’s (TSLA) second financial quarter has come to a close and with it, the company has released its Q2 2024 earnings report. Tesla will hold a call later today to discuss those results and field questions from investors, standard procedure for publicly traded companies. If you’d like to hear what’s discussed, you can listen to Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings call right here.

Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2024 earnings call

Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings call will take place today, July 23, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Tesla will also broadcast it on their investor relations website, though you’ll need to register for the event.

That’s how you can listen to Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings call. Come back to Shacknews after the call as we’ll be reporting any news that breaks during it. Be sure to bookmark our Tesla topic page for more news related to the EV company.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

