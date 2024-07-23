Tesla Robotaxi event now scheduled for October 10 The event had previously been set for August 8.

Tesla’s Robotaxi is shaping up to be one of its more ambitious projects, and while a full reveal was originally set for early August, that will no longer be the case. It was previously rumored that the EV company would delay its Robotaxi reveal event, and now it’s official. The Tesla Robotaxi event will now happen on October 10.

Tesla announced the new date for its Robotaxi event during its Q2 2024 earnings call. Word first got out earlier this month that Tesla was planning to delay its Robotaxi event, causing shares of the EV company to take a dive.



Source: Tesla

Tesla briefly mentioned the state of the Robotaxi in its latest earnings release, revealing some of the hurdles with its productions. “Though timing of Robotaxi deployment depends on technological advancement and regulatory approval, we are working vigorously on this opportunity given the outsized potential value.”

Speaking of delayed Tesla products, CEO Elon Musk has reaffirmed that the Roadster is targeting a 2025 release date.