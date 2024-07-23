New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Tesla Robotaxi event now scheduled for October 10

The event had previously been set for August 8.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
2

Tesla’s Robotaxi is shaping up to be one of its more ambitious projects, and while a full reveal was originally set for early August, that will no longer be the case. It was previously rumored that the EV company would delay its Robotaxi reveal event, and now it’s official. The Tesla Robotaxi event will now happen on October 10.

Tesla announced the new date for its Robotaxi event during its Q2 2024 earnings call. Word first got out earlier this month that Tesla was planning to delay its Robotaxi event, causing shares of the EV company to take a dive.

Side view of the Cybertruck.

Source: Tesla

Tesla briefly mentioned the state of the Robotaxi in its latest earnings release, revealing some of the hurdles with its productions. “Though timing of Robotaxi deployment depends on technological advancement and regulatory approval, we are working vigorously on this opportunity given the outsized potential value.”

Speaking of delayed Tesla products, CEO Elon Musk has reaffirmed that the Roadster is targeting a 2025 release date. For more Tesla news, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola