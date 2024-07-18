New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Q2 2024 earnings results beat revenue & profit expectations

One of the largest manufacturer of semiconductors saw $20.82 billion USD in revenue in its Q2 2024.
Sam Chandler
Taiwan Semiconductor Company has reported its Q2 2024 earnings results where it posted better profits and revenue than what was expected.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Company logo on a building

Source: Reuters

On July 18, 2024, Taiwan Semiconductor Company (TSM) reported its Q2 2024 earnings results. CNBC was one of the first to report on the results, noting that the company had achieved $673.51 billion New Taiwan dollars in revenue, which equates to roughly $20.82 billion USD. This is above the expected revenue of $657.58 billion NTD. Additionally, TSM posted a net income of $247.85 billlion NTD against an expected $238.8 billion.

This impressive result is in spite of global chip stock falling and comments made by Donald Trump during an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek. According to CNBC reporting, Trump made the comment that Taiwan should pay the U.S. for defense and that the nation took “about 100%” of the USA’s semiconductor business.

It hasn’t all been roses in the semiconductor world, though. Recently, ARM issued a guidance slightly below analyst expectations while Intel’s stock fell after disclosure of a $7 billion operating loss. Be sure to keep an eye on our Semiconductor page for more information on this incredibly important part of the tech industry.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

