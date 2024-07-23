New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Google (GOOGL) Q2 2024 earnings call here

Google's parent company Alphabet is set to discuss its latest round of financial earnings.
Donovan Erskine
Google
1

Google (GOOGL) is one of the world’s largest companies and among those reporting quarterly earnings today. It’ll be followed by an earnings call, where Google leadership will share more details about the quarter and field questions from investors. You can listen to the Google Q2 2024 earnings call here.

Listen to the Google (GOOGL) Q2 2024 earnings call

Google’s Q2 2024 earnings call will take place today, July 23, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. Google will stream the call on the Alphabet YouTube channel, which you can access using the video embed above.

That’s how you can listen to Google’s Q2 2024 earnings call. For more on Google and all the other financial news dropping this week, stay right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

