Listen to the Google (GOOGL) Q2 2024 earnings call here

Google (GOOGL) is one of the world’s largest companies and among those reporting quarterly earnings today. It’ll be followed by an earnings call, where Google leadership will share more details about the quarter and field questions from investors. You can listen to the Google Q2 2024 earnings call here.

Google’s Q2 2024 earnings call will take place today, July 23, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. Google will stream the call on the Alphabet YouTube channel, which you can access using the video embed above.

That's how you can listen to Google's Q2 2024 earnings call.