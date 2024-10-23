Musk says Tesla (TSLA) Cybercab is not going to have a steering wheel or pedals During a conference call, Elon stressed that the Cybercab is skipping pedals and a steering wheel in favor of other features for passengers.

With Tesla having revealed what its robotaxis will look like in the form of the Cybercab, many viewers noticed that the vehicle doesn’t seem to have a steering wheel or foot pedals. Turns out that’s not going to change either. Elon Musk has confirmed that the Cybercab will not feature a steering wheel or pedals due to the fact that because of its focus on autonomous technology, “it won’t need it.”

Elon Musk said as much during the conference call for Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings results this week. During the call, when a user asked about the low-cost affordable models of Tesla’s upcoming vehicles, that’s where he spoke to the matter of Cybercab features. Simply put, Tesla is skipping the idea of a steering wheel and gas and brake pedals in the car because the car’s technology should theoretically make those features unnecessary. In turn, the Cybercab should have room for other features such as a larger display in the vehicle.

Elon Musk stressed that the Cybercab isn't built to have a steering wheel or peddles because the technology makes them unnecessary.

Source: Tesla

The Cybercab continues to be a lofty goal for Tesla as it continues to grow its aspirations for a large-scale autonomous driving technology and products. Since the We, Robot event, we now know what Tesla’s robotaxi is supposed to look like, and Elon also said on the call that he wants to Tesla’s EV production to increase by about 20 to 30 percent in 2025.

With that in mind, it looks like the features of the Cybercab interior are pretty well settled. With full production planned “before 2027,” stay tuned for more Tesla coverage as it drops, right here at Shacknews.