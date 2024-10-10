New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Watch the Tesla We, Robot October 10, 2024 livestream here

Tune in to see Tesla discuss the future of autonomy and presumably its Robotaxi service.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Tesla
2

As one of the many companies leading the charge into an artificial intelligence future, Tesla is one the industry looks to for new developments. Today marks a special occasion as Tesla presents its We, Robot event. You can tune into what consumers are calling the Robotaxi livestream right here on Shacknews.

Tesla We, Robot livestream

Presumed to be the Robotaxi event, today’s Tesla We, Robot livestream is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET on October 10, 2024. There’s no telling exactly how long the event will go for, but it’s sure to be packed full of announcements and reveals. You can tune in using the Shacknews Twitch channel below.

The Tesla Robotaxi has been a long time coming, with Elon Musk announcing an unveiling event earlier in the year. However, the event suffered from some delays with the Tesla (TSLA) shares falling over 7 percent on the rumor of said delays.

Despite this, it seems like the Robotaxi event is going ahead in the form of We, Robot. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest announcements about Tesla, Elon Musk, and everything else happening in the EV industry.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola