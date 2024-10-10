Watch the Tesla We, Robot October 10, 2024 livestream here Tune in to see Tesla discuss the future of autonomy and presumably its Robotaxi service.

As one of the many companies leading the charge into an artificial intelligence future, Tesla is one the industry looks to for new developments. Today marks a special occasion as Tesla presents its We, Robot event. You can tune into what consumers are calling the Robotaxi livestream right here on Shacknews.

Tesla We, Robot livestream

Presumed to be the Robotaxi event, today’s Tesla We, Robot livestream is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET on October 10, 2024. There’s no telling exactly how long the event will go for, but it’s sure to be packed full of announcements and reveals. You can tune in using the Shacknews Twitch channel below.

The Tesla Robotaxi has been a long time coming, with Elon Musk announcing an unveiling event earlier in the year. However, the event suffered from some delays with the Tesla (TSLA) shares falling over 7 percent on the rumor of said delays.

Despite this, it seems like the Robotaxi event is going ahead in the form of We, Robot. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest announcements about Tesla, Elon Musk, and everything else happening in the EV industry.