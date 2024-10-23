Elon Musk projects 20-30% in Tesla (TSLA) EV production growth in 2025 The Tesla CEO has lofty expectations for the increase in EV production throughout the coming year.

As Tesla continues to remain one of the most advanced and successful companies in the electric vehicle space, Elon Musk has shared that he believes Tesla will continue to grow drastically over the course of 2025. How much exactly? Musk put a ballpark estimate on Tesla EV production growth increasing by around 20 to 30 percent throughout next year.

Elon Musk made these estimates during the Tesla Q3 2024 earnings results conference call. There, he shared the forecast about vehicle production growth through 2025, setting his expectation at around the 20 to 30 percent window. Tesla’s overall vehicles produced for Q3 2024 was about 469,796. That was a 9 percent increase year-over-year from Q3 2023, which came in at a reported number of 430,488. To even meet the 20 percent forecast, Tesla would have to increase its production for Q3 2025 to around 563,755 for the quarter.

Tesla intends to increase vehicle production with the support of its autonomous vehicle lines, which it wants to have active in Texas and California in the years ahead.

Source: Tesla

Increasing Tesla production by such a degree for 2025 isn’t outside the realm of possibility. The company has finally gotten the Cybertruck’s production to a state where its gross margins are beating out its cost to produce. It’s also getting ready to launch a series of Cybercab robotaxis that are expected to support its autonomous taxi systems in California and Texas in the years ahead.

With Tesla's latest earnings in the book, there was plenty to learn from the Q3 2024 conference call, so be sure to check out the full call transcript.