Tesla's autonomous Cybercab robotaxi will be priced under $30,000

Elon Musk introduced the Cybercab during Tesla's robotaxi event.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
3

Tesla’s robotaxi event opened with CEO Elon Musk taking a ride in the Cybercab, the manufacturers new self-driving taxi, around the Warner Bros. lot. It was the public’s first look at the long-discussed autonomous vehicle. It is targeting a price tag below $30,000 USD.

Today’s robotaxi event, which was delayed from its original summer date, brought the reveal of the Cybercab. The silver sedan features headlights similar to the Tesla Cybertruck.

A side view of the Cybercab parked alongside a street.

Source: Tesla

Musk confirmed that the Cybercab will first hit the street in California and Texas in 2025, with hopes of hitting full production “before 2027.”

Tesla touts the Cybercab is its most affordable vehicle and the cheapest to operate. Stick with Shacknews for more news out of Tesla’s latest event.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

