Tesla's autonomous Cybercab robotaxi will be priced under $30,000 Elon Musk introduced the Cybercab during Tesla's robotaxi event.

Tesla’s robotaxi event opened with CEO Elon Musk taking a ride in the Cybercab, the manufacturers new self-driving taxi, around the Warner Bros. lot. It was the public’s first look at the long-discussed autonomous vehicle. It is targeting a price tag below $30,000 USD.

Today’s robotaxi event, which was delayed from its original summer date, brought the reveal of the Cybercab. The silver sedan features headlights similar to the Tesla Cybertruck.



Source: Tesla

Musk confirmed that the Cybercab will first hit the street in California and Texas in 2025, with hopes of hitting full production “before 2027.”

Tesla touts the Cybercab is its most affordable vehicle and the cheapest to operate.