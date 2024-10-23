Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2024 automotive revenues grew only 2% year-over-year Tesla only saw an incremental increase in its vehicle-related revenue in Q3 2024

Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings report provides a comprehensive rundown of the company’s latest financial quarter. This includes updated figures for the EV company’s automotive revenue, which only grew two percent in Q3.

The fourth page of Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings report provides updated numbers for the company’s automotive revenue. Q3’s automotive revenue was $20.016 billion, which represents a narrow 2 percent increase from the $19.6 billion in revenue in Q3 2023.



Source: Tesla

Despite the slight bump in automotive revenue, Tesla enjoyed a large jump in its stock price this afternoon, thanks to a beat on EPS expectations. It’ll be interesting to monitor Tesla’s automotive revenue in 2025, given the company plans to start rolling out its affordable line of vehicles then.