GameStop (GME) reports 72.8 million directly registered shares (DRS) as of September 4, 2024 The number of directly registered shares of GameStop dropped during Q2 2024. Here are the details.

GameStop is out with Q2 2024 earnings results, and the company reported a decrease the number of directly registered shares (DRS). There were 72.8 million shares held at the company's transfer agent.

Here's an excerpt from Gamestop's Q2 2024 Form 10-Q:

As of September 4, 2024, there were approximately 426,509,592 shares of our Class A common stock outstanding. Of those outstanding shares, approximately 353.7 million were held by Cede & Co on behalf of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (or approximately 83% of our outstanding shares) and approximately 72.8 million shares of our Class A common stock were held by registered holders with our transfer agent (or approximately 17% of our outstanding shares) as of September 4, 2024.

Today's disclosure of 72.8 million directly registered shares is down 1.8 million shares from Q1 2024.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares

Long GameStop via GME call options