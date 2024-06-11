GameStop (GME) reports 74.6 million directly registered shares (DRS) as of June 5, 2024 The number was down almost 700,000 from the number of DRS reported in March 2024.

This week, GameStop officially released its latest 10-Q form to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), detailing a number of financial details from the course of the previous season. There is a wealth of data including the company’s balance sheet up to the beginning of May 2024, but one of the more interesting numbers was GameStop’s disclosure of directly registered shares (DRS). The number came in at 74.6 million shares, which was down from GameStop’s previously reported numbers.

GameStop shared this detail on Page 23 of its Form 10-Q to the SEC for the previous season. There, GameStop discusses the quantity and nature of GME in circulation:

As of June 5, 2024, there were approximately 351,217,517 shares of our Class A common stock outstanding. Of those outstanding shares, approximately 276.6 million were held by Cede & Co on behalf of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (or approximately 79% of our outstanding shares) and approximately 74.6 million shares of our Class A common stock were held by registered holders with our transfer agent (or approximately 21% of our outstanding shares) as of June 5, 2024.

GameStop (GME) share edged upward in after-hours trading on release of its 10-Q Form.

Source: Google

The 74.6 million DRS was down from GameStop’s reported DRS back in March 2024, around when the company reported its Q4 2023 results. At the time GameStop reported 75.3 million DRS. That means an approximate 700,000 drop from March 2024 to June. This also comes as GameStop is aggressively moving to put more GME in circulation. The company just completed a 75 million at-the-markets share offering that brought in approximately $2.137 billion in cash.

As GME continues to hold attention in the investment space, the company seems determined to capitalize on the moment. With hefty capital raised, it remains to be seen where GameStop goes from here, so stay tuned as we continue to cover this and other tech and gaming quarterly financial news.