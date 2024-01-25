Listen to the Intel (INTC) Q4 2023 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to the Intel (INTC) Q4 2023 financial results.

As another quarter goes by, more companies are preparing their earnings reports, and the latest is Intel (INTC). Today, Intel will be reporting on its Q4 2023 earnings in a conference call. Viewers can tune in to the Shacknews livestream below to hear how the computer tech company performed in its final quarter of its 2023 fiscal year.

The Intel (INTC) Q4 2023 earnings call will take place on Janaury 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Viewers can either sign up via the Intel Investor Relations page or tune into the earnings call using the Shacknews livestream embedded below. Alternatively, you can find the VOD of this via the Shacknews YouTube or Twitch channel.

To put today’s earnings report into perspective, last quarter Intel reported results that beat EPS and revenue expectations. The quarter before that (Q2 2023), Intel also beat the revenue expectations on surprise profit. It will be interesting to see whether the chip manufacturer closes out its 2023 fiscal year by continuing this trend of beating EPS and revenue expectations.

In March of 2023, Intel took a major step towards 1.8nm and 2nm fabrication. The company announced it would be using these fabrication processes for internal and third-party products in 2024.

