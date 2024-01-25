Intel (INTC) issues Q1 2024 revenue guidance below analyst expectations The Intel company's earnings-per-share guidance was also lower than expectations despite beats on both this quarter.

Despite a pretty good quarter that saw beats on both revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS), Intel seems to be playing it cautious with its outlook in its latest fiscal year. The company’s Q4 2023 earnings results came out looking decent for the company, but its expectations for what’s ahead in Q1 2024 were less enthusiastic. The company issued guidance for the upcoming quarter which was lower in both revenue and EPS than Wall Street analyst expectations.

Intel announced its guidance for Q1 2024 in its Q4 2023 quarterly earnings results report. The company announced that its revenue guidance for Q1 2024 would be set between $12.2 to 13.2 billion USD. This was quite a bit lower than analyst estimates that called for $14.2 billion. Meanwhile, Intel set expectations for its EPS in Q1 2024 at $0.13 per share. This was also lower than analyst expectations that called for $0.33 per share in Q1 2024.

Intel (INTC) stock was down in after-hours trading on the release of its Q4 2023 earnings results.

Intel’s guidance was down despite beats on both revenue and EPS wins in Q4 2023. The company has done well to get over expectations in its main metrics across a few quarters. Unfortunately, Intel has also missed some important opportunities over the course of the last year which affect its business in the long run. In 2023, Intel was denied funding from the country of Germany which would have supplied additional capital for the establishment of a chip mega fabricator facility.

Intel is still seemingly doing well quarter to quarter, but it’s also playing it careful for what’s ahead. As we continue to cover more Intel news and other companies reporting on their latest quarterly earnings results, stay tuned for more coverage here at Shacknews.