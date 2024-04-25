Intel (INTC) Q1 2024 earnings results miss revenue expectations Intel missed revenue expectations but beat EPS expectations and whisper.

Intel released its Q1 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website. The company reported revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, falling short of expectations of $12.8 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) was a different story, however. Intel reported $0.18 per share against expectations of $0.14 per share and an EPS whisper number of $0.15.

“Q1 revenue was in line with our expectations and we delivered non-GAAP EPS above our guidance, driven by better-than-expected gross margins and strong expense discipline,” said David Zinsner, Intel CFO. "Our new foundry operating model, which provides greater transparency and accountability, is already driving better decision-making across the business. Looking ahead, we expect to deliver year-over-year revenue and non-GAAP EPS growth in fiscal year 2024, including roughly 200 basis points of full-year gross margin improvement.”

Results were mixed for Intel during its Q1 2024 earnings results. For more financial reporting from the gaming and technology industry, stick right here at Shacknews.