Intel (INTC) Q1 2024 earnings results miss revenue expectations

Intel missed revenue expectations but beat EPS expectations and whisper.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
5

Intel (INTC) reported its Q1 2024 earnings results today. The company missed revenue expectations but beat EPS expectations and the EPS whisper number.

Intel released its Q1 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website. The company reported revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, falling short of expectations of $12.8 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) was a different story, however. Intel reported $0.18 per share against expectations of $0.14 per share and an EPS whisper number of $0.15.

An after-hours stock chart for Intel (INTC) for April 25, 2024

Results were mixed for Intel during its Q1 2024 earnings results.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

