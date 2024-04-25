Intel (INTC) Q1 2024 earnings results miss revenue expectations
Intel missed revenue expectations but beat EPS expectations and whisper.
Intel (INTC) reported its Q1 2024 earnings results today. The company missed revenue expectations but beat EPS expectations and the EPS whisper number.
Intel released its Q1 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website. The company reported revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, falling short of expectations of $12.8 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) was a different story, however. Intel reported $0.18 per share against expectations of $0.14 per share and an EPS whisper number of $0.15.
Results were mixed for Intel during its Q1 2024 earnings results.
Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Intel (INTC) Q1 2024 earnings results miss revenue expectations