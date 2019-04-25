Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold 135 million copies since launch, reports Take-Two
Apparently, GTA5's launch on Epic Games Store pulled some of the highest unit sales since the game's original launch.
Apparently, GTA5's launch on Epic Games Store pulled some of the highest unit sales since the game's original launch.
Nintendo shareholders were met with some bad news this morning as the Big N provided weak sales expectations for their Switch hybrid handheld console device.
Sony's stock jumped today on news that Third Points Dan Loeb is building a stake in the company. The activist investor appears to be targeting the company again.
Nintendo investors finally have some signs of hope in the company's stock chart as an actionable monthly buy signal has appeared.
Earnings season is almost here. Pull out your calendar and mark down the earnings dates of these important gaming and tech companies.
JPMorgan Chase becomes the first United States-based bank to issue is own cryptocurrency. Will this move help to further legitimize cryptocurrencies in the global market?
Shareholders of GameStop finally have some good news.
Net Sales down 31% from a year ago have pushed the Big N back into the red for the first quarter of their fiscal 2017.
Shares of Apple Inc. rally over 7% in afterhours trading on a beat of lowered earnings expectations.
The Big N's stock price has vacillated between $17 and $38 over the last month. Asif Khan, our financial expert and CEO, tries to explain the stock's ongoing volatility.