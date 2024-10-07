Ubisoft has seen the buyout news & 'regularly reviews all strategic options' It was recently reported that the Guillemot family and Tencent may be preparing a collaborative buyout to take the company private.

Late last week, it came out that the Guillemot family and Tencent may be in talks for a collaboration to buy out Ubisoft and then take the company private. This week, the Ubisoft company responded to the news. They weren’t exactly dismissive of it. Rather, Ubisoft has stated that it is regularly reviewing its options and will share news when it feels the time is right.

Ubisoft shared these words in a statement to Video Games Chronicle this week. According to Ubisoft, while the reports went unconfirmed, the group is well-aware of them:

“Ubisoft has noted recent press speculation regarding potential interests around the Company,” a spokesperson told VGC. “It regularly reviews all its strategic options in the interest of stakeholders and will inform the market if and when appropriate. The Company reiterates that management is currently focused on executing its strategy, centered on two core verticals – Open World Adventures and GaaS-native experiences.”

Ubisoft stock spiked in the first week of October following word of a buyout by Tencent and the Guillemot family.

Source: Google

As mentioned, it wasn’t a yes, but not quite a no either. It’s also an interesting predicament Ubisoft finds itself in given at Yves Guillemot is still the CEO of the developer and publisher, for better or worse, as well as being involved in the supposed buying parties. The company’s share price saw some positive trends following the news of a possible buyout.

Time will tell what happens with Ubisoft’s ownership. Stay tuned for more updates as they happen right here at Shacknews.