Sony sold 2.4 million PlayStation 5 console units in Q1 FY2024, down 27% year-over-year

Sony’s first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year has come to an end with the company releasing its earnings report. In this report, Sony notes that the PlayStation 5 has sold less in this first quarter than it did in Q1 of 2023, down 27 percent.



Source: Sony

Sony released its Q1 2024 earnings report in the early hours of Wednesday morning on August 7, 2024. In its Supplemental Information document, Sony noted the number of PlayStation 5 console sold during the first quarter. The company managed to sell 2.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles, which is down 27 percent compared to Q1 2023 where Sony sold 3.3 million PS5 consoles.

The number of PlayStation 5 sales has been creeping up each year. Last year, FY2023, Sony managed to sell 20.8 million units while the year prior was 19.1 million. It will be interesting to see whether this trend continues considering the lower sales that kicked off this first quarter.

The PlayStation 5 released back in November 2020, so the console is rapidly approaching its fourth birthday.