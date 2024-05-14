New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony has sold over 59 million PlayStation 5 consoles since it released

Sony's earnings report for FY 2023 is out and it shows that the PS5 has managed to sell another 4.5 million units in the last quarter.
Sam Chandler
Sony has wrapped up its FY 2023 and its earnings report for the year reveal that the PlayStation 5 sold another 4.5 million units. This brings the PS5 lifetime sales to over 59 million units.

Table showing PlayStation 5 unit sales in FY 2023

Source: Sony

In the early morning of May 14, 2024, Sony released its earnings report for its fiscal year 2023. This report including Q4 figures, which highlighted how the company had performed across its various sectors. One highlight was its PlayStation 5 unit sales, which saw 4.5 million units sold in Q4 2023. This number brought the lifetime number of PlayStation 5 consoles sold to 59.2 million units. Here is a look at the number of units sold each year launch:

  • FY2020: 7.8 million units sold
  • FY2021: 11.5 million units sold
  • FY2022: 19.1 million units sold
  • FY2023: 20.8 million units sold

It appears as though the supply shortage and knock-on effect from COVID-19 has finally eased, as the figures show a continual growth in sales, though it has slowed compared to previous financial years. In fact, each quarter of FY2023 beat those of FY2022, except for Q4. There were 6.3 million units sold in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2023’s 4.5 million units.

Assuming a seven year console instalment, the PlayStation 5 will be approaching the middle of its life cycle. It will be interesting to see whether Sony releases a mid-cycle Pro version similar to its PlayStation 4 Pro, which was released a couple of years after the PS4.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest during this earnings report period. You can head to our Sony page for more information on how the company performed.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

