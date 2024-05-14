Sony has sold over 59 million PlayStation 5 consoles since it released Sony's earnings report for FY 2023 is out and it shows that the PS5 has managed to sell another 4.5 million units in the last quarter.

In the early morning of May 14, 2024, Sony released its earnings report for its fiscal year 2023. This report including Q4 figures, which highlighted how the company had performed across its various sectors. One highlight was its PlayStation 5 unit sales, which saw 4.5 million units sold in Q4 2023. This number brought the lifetime number of PlayStation 5 consoles sold to 59.2 million units. Here is a look at the number of units sold each year launch:

FY2020: 7.8 million units sold

FY2021: 11.5 million units sold

FY2022: 19.1 million units sold

FY2023: 20.8 million units sold

It appears as though the supply shortage and knock-on effect from COVID-19 has finally eased, as the figures show a continual growth in sales, though it has slowed compared to previous financial years. In fact, each quarter of FY2023 beat those of FY2022, except for Q4. There were 6.3 million units sold in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2023’s 4.5 million units.

Assuming a seven year console instalment, the PlayStation 5 will be approaching the middle of its life cycle. It will be interesting to see whether Sony releases a mid-cycle Pro version similar to its PlayStation 4 Pro, which was released a couple of years after the PS4.

