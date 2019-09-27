PlayStation 5 controller possibly revealed in new Sony patent
A newly submitted patent by Sony seems to give a glimpse at what the Dualshock 5 controller will look like for their new system.
A newly submitted patent by Sony seems to give a glimpse at what the Dualshock 5 controller will look like for their new system.
Plus, Buffa vows to solve the gravest threat mankind will face... the Xeno Crisis!
Hideo Kojima's latest game is a dazzling work of art that redefines what video games can accomplish. Our review.
Insomniac Games was just the entrée; Sony is hungry for more studios.
Snag games like Superhot VR, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and more during the upcoming sale.
You'll have a PlayStation 5 in your living room as early as the next holiday season.
A new system update is coming to PS4 this week and it includes new party enhancements and remote play changes.
Now's a great time to subscribe if you've been trying to save some cash, as it's cheaper than ever.
The PlayStation world was rocked on Monday, as Sony announced the abrupt departure of Chairman Shawn Layden from Sony Worldwide Studios.
In his search for a publisher after Sony hesitated to support an online-only PC game, EverQuest boss John Smedley reached out to the Windows publisher.