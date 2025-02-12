New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony has sold over 74.9 million PlayStation 5 consoles since release

The Q3 FY24 quarter for Sony saw the PS5 sell a whopping 9.5 million units.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Sony
1

Sony’s third quarter for its 2024 fiscal year has concluded and the company has released its results. The reports paint an impressive picture for the PlayStation 5, with the popular console selling more in its third quarter than it has in any previous quarter.

Sony released its Q3 2024 earnings report late in the evening of February 12, 2025. Within the Supplemental Information document, Sony recorded that PlayStation 5 sales reached 9.5 million for the quarter, 1.3 million year-over-year compared to Q3 2023. Sony’s Q2 FY24 had seen the PS5 sell 3.8 million units, so this is quite a large increase.

Chart showing the sales figures of the PS5 across two fiscal years split into four quarters

Source: Sony

The quarter’s PlayStation 5 sales have now raised the console’s lifetime sales to 74.9 million units. Interestingly, this increase in unit sales in the third quarter seems to be a pattern for Sony and its PlayStation 5. This is likely due to the holiday shopping period:

  • 2021 Q2: 3.3
  • 2021 Q3: 3.9
  • 2022 Q2: 3.3
  • 2022 Q3: 7.1
  • 2023 Q2: 4.9
  • 2023 Q3: 8.2

And here are the yearly PS5 sales for each of Sony’s fiscal years:

  • FY2020: 7.8 million units sold
  • FY2021: 11.5 million units sold
  • FY2022: 19.1 million units sold
  • FY2023: 20.8 million units sold

Sony has since released the PS5 Pro, an upgraded console without a disc drive. With Nintendo set to release the Nintendo Switch 2 this year, eyes will be looking toward Sony to see whether another console is also in the company’s future. The PlayStation 5 is now approaching its five year anniversary and these new consoles tend to happen every seven years or so.

Be sure to check out our Sony page for more information regarding the company’s performance, consoles, and video games.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

