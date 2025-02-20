Bungie responds to lawsuit filed by Christopher Barrett over 2024 firing Bungie fired Barrett after an internal investigation of misconduct allegations, which he called a 'sham' in a recent lawsuit.

In December 2024, ex-Bungie veteran Christopher Barrett filed a lawsuit against the company over his termination earlier in the year. While it was reported that the Destiny 2 developer fired Barrett after an HR investigation into claims of misconduct, Barrett claimed that Bungie terminated him to avoid giving him an owed $45 million payout. Bungie has now responded to that lawsuit and the claims within, denying Barrett's claims and providing examples of messages he exchanged with former coworkers.

Sony and Bungie’s latest court filing was published his week by GameFile’s Stephen Totilo. In it, the companies said that Barrett had a pattern of behavior:

He targeted a lower-level, female employee he wasn’t working with directly, initially engaged in friendly conversation, and progressively pushed boundaries with the employee by making subtle references to her physical appearance or expressing his interest in her romantically.

Source: Bungie

The filing goes on to list nine examples of Barrett texting, calling, and speaking to female coworkers at Bungie in an inappropriate manner.

In Christopher Barrett’s lawsuit, he claimed that he was owed a $45 million payout following Sony’s acquisition of Bungie, and that the allegations were fabricated so that the company could avoid making the payment.