PlayStation State of Play announced for February 12, 2025 PlayStation will be showing off around 40 minutes of new games and content that's coming to its platform.

Sony has announced the PlayStation State of Play this week, and it’s coming tomorrow. The State of Play will be returning with a showcase of about 40 minutes worth of video game reveals and updates specific to the PlayStation ecosystem.

The February 2025 PlayStation State of Play was announced in a PlayStation Blog post this week. It will go live on February 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET and can be watched on YouTube or Twitch. The showcase is expected to run for “40+ minutes,” according to Sony, meaning it’s going to be a hefty showing in which we could see some high-level reveals that set the stage for 2025 and beyond.

State of Play returns tomorrow, February 12!



Tune in at 2PM PT / 10PM GMT / 11PM CET for news and updates on great games coming to PS5: https://t.co/IAv10cGau9 pic.twitter.com/pIPAvAoWaw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 11, 2025

With the PlayStation State of Play set for February 12, 2025, stay tuned to Shacknews and the PlayStation topic for news and updates as they drop.