Lies of P: Overture brings a major expansion to the original game in summer 2025

Neowiz and Round 8 Studio revealed what looks like a substantial new adventure coming on top of the base game later this year.
TJ Denzer
Image via Neowiz
1

It’s been a little under a year and a half since Neowiz and Round 8 Studio wowed us with Lies of P, and now the duo are ready to bring us more of this original universe. An expansion for Lies of P was revealed today, Lies of P: Overture, and it will bring a new adventure to the base game this coming summer 2025.

Lies of P: Overture was revealed during the PlayStation State of Play February 2025 showcase this week. In it, we got to see a wealth of new content for Lies of P. There were new characters to encounter, new locales to visit, new enemies to dismantle, and, of course, new weapons and gear to discover. In particular we saw hand claws, a bow and arrow, and a set of chained balls, and a finale that saw main character P cut his way through a monster with countless flashy strikes. It culminated in a summer 2025 release window for the expansion.

Neowiz and Round 8 stressed that the base game is required, so this is definitely an expansion and not a standalone follow-up. It will be arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, so stay tuned to the Lies of P topic for more updates and a concrete release date as they drop.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

