Shuhei Yoshida claims Jim Ryan told him to take over PlayStation indies or leave the company The former PlayStation executive took the indie role, but ended up leaving the company in late 2024 after 31 years of employement.

In November 2024, Shuhei Yoshida left PlayStation after 31 years with the company, but his exit almost came much sooner than he wanted. According to Yoshida, Jim Ryan almost forced him out of PlayStation around the time of his transition to the role leading the group’s indie initiative.

Shuhei Yoshida shared a few details about what happened in a recent interview with GamesBeat. Yoshida had a great deal of interest in propping up indie games within the PlayStation catalog, but his transition to the role of leading PlayStation indies was a little tumultuous to say the least:

Moving from first-party to indies? Well, I had no choice. When Jim asked me to do the indie job, the choice was to do that or leave the company. But I felt very strongly about the state of PlayStation and indies. I really wanted to do this. I believed I could do something unique for that purpose. That was the bigger change for me personally, moving from first-party to indies, than leaving the company this year.

Are you an indie developer going to DICE to show a new, cool indie game to publishers? — Shuhei Yoshida (@yosp) February 6, 2025

Even so, Yoshida made the change work. From 2019 when he was made head of indies to his exit from PlayStation in November 2024, he continued to prop up the importance of indie gaming on PlayStation. Even after leaving the company, Yoshida wants to continue supporting indie game development:

I’m very lucky that the indie community, the publishers and developers I work closely with–they believed that they could use my help. I became an adviser for some of these companies. I’m continuing to work with some of the indie publishers and developers I respect. The transition out of Sony to becoming an independent adviser is less of a change than moving out of first-party.

In that regard, the indie community is probably better off for having Yoshida, with PlayStation or not. And if PlayStation’s recent State of Play is any indication, it can be argued that Yoshida left some impact. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates.