Shuhei Yoshida claims Jim Ryan told him to take over PlayStation indies or leave the company

The former PlayStation executive took the indie role, but ended up leaving the company in late 2024 after 31 years of employement.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via PlayStation
In November 2024, Shuhei Yoshida left PlayStation after 31 years with the company, but his exit almost came much sooner than he wanted. According to Yoshida, Jim Ryan almost forced him out of PlayStation around the time of his transition to the role leading the group’s indie initiative.

Shuhei Yoshida shared a few details about what happened in a recent interview with GamesBeat. Yoshida had a great deal of interest in propping up indie games within the PlayStation catalog, but his transition to the role of leading PlayStation indies was a little tumultuous to say the least:

Even so, Yoshida made the change work. From 2019 when he was made head of indies to his exit from PlayStation in November 2024, he continued to prop up the importance of indie gaming on PlayStation. Even after leaving the company, Yoshida wants to continue supporting indie game development:

In that regard, the indie community is probably better off for having Yoshida, with PlayStation or not. And if PlayStation’s recent State of Play is any indication, it can be argued that Yoshida left some impact. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

