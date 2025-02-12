Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is a new game from the makers of Streets of Rage 4 LizardCube is assisting Sega in bringing back another classic franchise in this stylish-looking 2D action platformer.

With the PlayStation State of Play bringing us a February showcase for Sony’s platforms, we got to see Sega show up with a classic franchise that is getting a much-needed revival: Shinobi. Sega showed off Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, which is a 2D action platformer. Not only that, it’s being developed by LizardCube, who assisted Dotemu in the development of Streets of Rage 4.

Sony and Sega revealed Shinobi: Art of Vengeance with an announcement trailer during the PlayStation State of Play February 2025 this week. We learned it will have a release date of August 29, 2025, and will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Shinobi isn’t the only classic ninja franchise getting revived. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is also coming from the makers of Blasphemous. For more, stay tuned to the Shinobi series topic for more updates.