Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is a new game from the makers of Streets of Rage 4
LizardCube is assisting Sega in bringing back another classic franchise in this stylish-looking 2D action platformer.
With the PlayStation State of Play bringing us a February showcase for Sony’s platforms, we got to see Sega show up with a classic franchise that is getting a much-needed revival: Shinobi. Sega showed off Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, which is a 2D action platformer. Not only that, it’s being developed by LizardCube, who assisted Dotemu in the development of Streets of Rage 4.
Sony and Sega revealed Shinobi: Art of Vengeance with an announcement trailer during the PlayStation State of Play February 2025 this week. We learned it will have a release date of August 29, 2025, and will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Shinobi isn’t the only classic ninja franchise getting revived. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is also coming from the makers of Blasphemous. For more, stay tuned to the Shinobi series topic for more updates.
That trailer crystallizes something that's been forming in my head lately:
Why does every game have such NOISY EXPLOSIVE **graphical effects** nowadays?
To the point where you sometimes can't see what's going on behind the effects. You just have to HOPE you jumped in the correct direction and hit attack at the right time, because you sure didn't see it happen.
