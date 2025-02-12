New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is a new game from the makers of Streets of Rage 4

LizardCube is assisting Sega in bringing back another classic franchise in this stylish-looking 2D action platformer.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Sega
4

With the PlayStation State of Play bringing us a February showcase for Sony’s platforms, we got to see Sega show up with a classic franchise that is getting a much-needed revival: Shinobi. Sega showed off Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, which is a 2D action platformer. Not only that, it’s being developed by LizardCube, who assisted Dotemu in the development of Streets of Rage 4.

Sony and Sega revealed Shinobi: Art of Vengeance with an announcement trailer during the PlayStation State of Play February 2025 this week. We learned it will have a release date of August 29, 2025, and will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Shinobi isn’t the only classic ninja franchise getting revived. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is also coming from the makers of Blasphemous. For more, stay tuned to the Shinobi series topic for more updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 12, 2025 2:40 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is a new game from the makers of Streets of Rage 4

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 12, 2025 3:26 PM

      That trailer crystallizes something that's been forming in my head lately:
      Why does every game have such NOISY EXPLOSIVE **graphical effects** nowadays?
      To the point where you sometimes can't see what's going on behind the effects. You just have to HOPE you jumped in the correct direction and hit attack at the right time, because you sure didn't see it happen.

      • gmoney legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 12, 2025 4:39 PM

        God forbid we see what's happening so we can play the game. I guess they don't want anyone to buy their game.

        • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          February 12, 2025 6:02 PM

          I mean it's not just them; it's a BUNCH of these new platformers.

