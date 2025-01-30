PlayStation's 30th Anniversary themes are leaving at the end of January Sony says they may return in some capacity in the future, and it will be exploring more opportunities to celebrate PlayStation's history.

Back in December 2024, PlayStation celebrated its 30th anniversary by giving players free themes for the PS5 that were focused on emulating the sounds and vibes of the PS1, PS2, and PS3. They were quite cool and fun, and representative of the fact that the PS5 is capable of running themes like the PS4 before it. Unfortunately, these themes were “limited-time” and that time limit is about to be up. The themes are going away at the end of January, although Sony has teased that it could bring them back.

PlayStation shared details on the removal of the 30th Anniversary PS5 themes on its official social media this week. On January 31, 2025, PlayStation will officially remove the themes and discontinue their use for the time being. It’s not a total loss. PlayStation saw the positive feedback and is considering bringing the themes back at a later date, as well as exploring more ways to celebrate its history, though it says further themes aren’t in the works at this time.

Thank you for the fantastic response to the classic PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 limited-time console themes, which will be leaving tomorrow.



Due to the positive response on these 4 themes, we’re doing some work behind the scenes to bring these special designs back in the… pic.twitter.com/KYk5DHQ3wO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 30, 2025

The 30th Anniversary PlayStation themes leaving is bitter lemons, but PlayStation very clearly marked them as limited-time from the start. It might have to do with dating the themes via the 30th Anniversary branding, but fingers crossed that’s all it is and they’ll be back in short order. The themes let players emulate the sounds and atmosphere of previous PlayStation systems, and gave us a little bit of variety on our home screens that has been missing since PS4.

With the exit of these themes, hopefully PlayStation won’t keep them away for long. Stay tuned for further updates and get ready for the themes to become unavailable on January 31 for the time being.