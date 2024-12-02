New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PS5 gets limited-time anniversary themes based on previous consoles

Sony has also added a new bootup reminiscent of the original PlayStation.
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
As Sony continues to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation, the company has released new cosmetic items that’ll hit all the nostalgia buttons for longtime fans. This includes themes for the menus and homescreen that harken back to previous consoles, as well as the original PlayStation boot animation.

The new PS5 anniversary themes are available now to console-owners. This includes menu themes based on the PlayStation PS2, PS3, and PS4. These themes also alter the sound of navigating the menu, further recreating the feeling of playing the old consoles. With the 30th anniversary startup, players can use the same boot screen as the original PlayStation, which features the retro PlayStation logo.

The PS2 theme on the PS5 homescreen.

Source: Shinobi602

These new items are labeled as “limited-time,” meaning we can expect them to go away after a while. This marks the first time that the PS5 natively supported custom themes of any kind.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

