PS5 gets limited-time anniversary themes based on previous consoles Sony has also added a new bootup reminiscent of the original PlayStation.

As Sony continues to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation, the company has released new cosmetic items that’ll hit all the nostalgia buttons for longtime fans. This includes themes for the menus and homescreen that harken back to previous consoles, as well as the original PlayStation boot animation.

The new PS5 anniversary themes are available now to console-owners. This includes menu themes based on the PlayStation PS2, PS3, and PS4. These themes also alter the sound of navigating the menu, further recreating the feeling of playing the old consoles. With the 30th anniversary startup, players can use the same boot screen as the original PlayStation, which features the retro PlayStation logo.

These new items are labeled as “limited-time,” meaning we can expect them to go away after a while. This marks the first time that the PS5 natively supported custom themes of any kind.