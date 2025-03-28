The Legend of Zelda film gets March 2027 release date Sony Pictures and Nitnendo announced the launch date of their Zelda film collaboration on the Nintendo Today app.

It’s been about a day since Nintendo launched the Nintendo Today app, which is meant to share news about the company and its games going forward. Well, Nintendo lined up a whopper for its first major story on the app. The Legend of Zelda film that has been in development between Sony Pictures and Nintendo has been given a release date for March 2027.

The news was announced front and center on the Nintendo Today app, which launched on Android and iOS devices earlier this week. According to the app, the Legend of Zelda movie will be coming to theaters on March 26, 2027.

The release date for The Legend of Zelda movie was posted on the Nintendo Today app.

Source: Nintendo Today

It was in November 2023 that Nintendo first announced it would be collaborating with Sony on a live-action film of The Legend of Zelda. Since then, we’ve received few details, but with a release date set for the film, that’s likely to change quite a bit in the next year. Nintendo has leaned heavy into film, especially considering the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which topped over $1 billion at the global box office in about a month.

It looks like Nintendo is also already using its Nintendo Today app to distribute pretty important information about its ongoing business and products. For more on Nintendo Today and The Legend of Zelda film, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates.