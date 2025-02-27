PlayStation VR2 is getting a $150 price cut in March 2025 The PlayStation VR2 improved on the original in almost every way, but Sony and its studios have rarely taken advantage of the hardware.

The PlayStation VR2 is getting a substantial price reduction in March. After launching in February 2023, Sony has put a few first-party games on it, invited a wealth of third-party titles, and made the device accessible for PCVR. However, Sony has also said the hardware didn’t meet sales expectations and it has done little to actively support it over the last couple years.

Sony announced the details of the PS VR2 price reduction in a PlayStation Blog post this week. Starting in March 2025, the device will be priced down to $399.99 USD / €449.99 / £399.99 / ¥66,980, down from the $549.99 USD it launched at. For that price, you still get the package of the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controller, and stereo headphones. There’s also a bundle that includes Horizon Call of the Mountain, strangely set at the same $399.99 price according to the webpage.

Also curious is how much weight Sony puts on third-party titles that are available on the PS VR2:

With recently released hits like Alien: Rogue Incursion, Skydance’s Behemoth, and Metro Awakening VR, and exciting new game launches on the way including Aces of Thunder, Dreams of Another, Hitman World of Assassination, and The Midnight Walk, it’s never been a better time to jump into the action with PS VR2. Using the PS VR2 PC Adapter, players will also have access to browse, buy and play thousands of virtual reality games on Steam. Title release dates and regional availability may vary.

It's an interesting move. The PS VR2 packs impressive VR performance into the PS5 and we said as much when it launched, but Sony has arguably played softball with its promotion and support post-launch following underwhelming sales. Either way, if you were waiting for it to be cheaper before checking it out, that time is coming in March. Stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.