Taiwan Semi (TSM) lowers 2023 revenue guidance

Taiwan Semi lowered guidance for Q3 2023, and the entire semiconductor sector suffered as a result.
Bill Lavoy
1

Taiwan Semi (TSM) reported its Q2 2023 earnings recently, and while the company beat on earnings per share (EPS) and revenue, the world’s largest chipmaker saw drops year-over-year. Taiwan Semi went on to lower guidance for its upcoming Q3 2023, and the stock fell as a result.

An image showing a day-by-day view of TSM's stock amid lower Q3 2023 guidance

According to the Taiwan Semi investor relations website, the new Q3 2023 guidance is as follows:

  • Net revenue: 16.7 to 17.5 billion USD
  • Exchange rate (USD/NTD): 30.8
  • Gross margin: 51.5% to 53.5%
  • Operating margin: 38% to 40%

The company had this to say about its updated outlook in its Q2 2023 earnings report:

"This is the third cut to its revenue outlook that TSMC has made this cycle," Needham analyst Charles Shi said. Shi went on to say that "TSMC's second-quarter earnings call may go down as one of the more pessimistic calls in recent history.”

Yesterday, TSM closed trading at $103.06 per share, followed by a closing price of $98.01 per share today. That’s a 4.9 percent drop, and it brought the entire semiconductor sector down with it, as AMD and Intel (INTC) also saw drops.

For more financial reporting in gaming and tech, stick right here with Shacknews.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

