Facebook (META) joins companies like Google (GOOGL) in reporting its earnings results for Q1 2023 this week. The first quarter 2023 financial results for Meta will be shared after market close on Wednesday, April 26. It will then hold a conference call to discuss these earnings results, with the call set to take place at 2:00 p.m. (PT), 5:00 p.m. (ET). If you’d like to tune in and listen to the call, we’ve got the information you need to catch Facebook’s (META) Q1 2023 earnings call.

Listen to the Facebook (META) Q1 2023 earnings call here

Facebook’s (META) Q1 2023 earnings call is set to take place today, April 26, at 2:00 p.m. (PT), 5:00 p.m. (ET). We’ll be broadcasting the call on the Shacknews Twitch channel, with the stream kicking off a few minutes prior to the start of the Meta earnings call. Once the call is over, it will be uploaded to the Shacknews YouTube channel as a VOD.

It’ll be interesting to hear what topics are discussed during Meta’s Q1 2023 earnings call. In addition to running through the results of its earnings report for Q1 2023, Meta may also dip into other company-related issues from lower advertising revenue seen in its first quarter, and the possibility of another round of layoffs in May.

If additional layoffs are announced, these would follow sizable cuts seen in November 2022 that affected around 11,000 employees, including many on the Reality Labs team. Also, layoffs that took place back in March of this year that affected as many as 10,000 employees. At the time of the March cuts, Meta also shared its “Year of Efficiency” restructuring plans which included reduced hiring rates and the cancellation of projects that are “duplicative or lower priority” in addition to “making every organization as lean as possible.”

Now that you’re all caught up on how you can listen to Facebook’s (META) Q1 2023 earnings call, be sure to keep an eye on the Shacknews site. Especially if you’re unable to catch the earnings call when it goes live as we’ll also be covering all of the major news beats from the call on our finance topic page which you’re free to read through at your leisure.