Evening Reading - April 26, 2023

Squid Sisters

A fantastic performance of Wave Goodbye!

How to beat Mike Tyson

This is the way.

Star Wars Lofi

Relax with Cal aboard the Stinger Mantis.

Mood

Same, very much same.

Find Link?

Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom: Link, you must find me!



Link, meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/2ODdHaOWb4 — ▴ Ike is Zelda posting (@scorchedprince) April 26, 2023

Link could be literally anywhere.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves meets 9-year-old superfan Noah at a surprise BRZRKR signing in LA! pic.twitter.com/DQ0ATnnKT9 — IGN (@IGN) April 25, 2023

Never a bad time to show some appreciation to Keanu Reeves.

Bird vs. mouse

Easy victory.

Hot dog thief

HOT DOG THIEF pic.twitter.com/LdccWX7CWX — cats dont need a blue check (@weirdlilguys) April 25, 2023

Cats can have a little hot dog, as a treat.

Chicken drummer

An expert in beak percussion.

Get inside the van!

I watched this 5 times in a row, and laughed at it every single time.

Renaissance game

Hi, I'm making a very silly adventure game set in a world of Renaissance art... pic.twitter.com/WgamSphUG7 — Joe Richardson (@JoeMcRichardson) April 24, 2023

Ok, this looks rad as heck, definitely one to watch!

Hurdy-gurdy

Today I learned wtf a "Hurdy Gurdy" is.

I know Middle Age instruments demand godlike craftwork but this thing is ridiculous levels of complex. I thought I didn't like folk music, until I heard the bass drop on this Hurdy Gurdy track.pic.twitter.com/BkP63yIKJN — Del Walker (@TheCartelDel) April 24, 2023

Speaking of Renaissance, a moment of appreciation for the hurdy-gurdy.

Tiny boots

I am also obsessed.

Ponyo

The animation in Ponyo (all of Studio Ghibli honestly) is nothing short of breathtaking.

Fossil cookies

animal crossing fossils cookies 🍪 pic.twitter.com/QNqoXL1nel — neko ねこ 🍞 🇵🇭 (@NekoPanVT) April 23, 2023

How do people eat things that are this cool and pretty?

Caterpillar

I can be a caterpillar in a swamp? Well, looks like there's another game that's getting added to my must-play list.

Music time

All the time, every time. I have a few cool tracks to share this week starting with Lightning Over Mexico from Tom Morello, The Bloody Beetroots, and Ana Tijoux.

Boomerang

Interesting track, just sort of stumbled across it, I like the overall vibes of it.

Medication

Another one I just sort of stumbled across, and another one where the vibes are absolutely immaculate.

