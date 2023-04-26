Evening Reading - April 26, 2023

It’s Wednesday evening once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, April 26!
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Squid Sisters
A fantastic performance of Wave Goodbye!
How to beat Mike Tyson
This is the way.
Star Wars Lofi
Relax with Cal aboard the Stinger Mantis.
Mood
April 24, 2023
Same, very much same.
Find Link?
Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom: Link, you must find me!— ▴ Ike is Zelda posting (@scorchedprince) April 26, 2023
Link, meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/2ODdHaOWb4
Link could be literally anywhere.
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves meets 9-year-old superfan Noah at a surprise BRZRKR signing in LA! pic.twitter.com/DQ0ATnnKT9— IGN (@IGN) April 25, 2023
Never a bad time to show some appreciation to Keanu Reeves.
Bird vs. mouse
同僚「鳥飼ってるならリモートワーク中は鳥を肩に乗せて仕事できますね！すごい優雅！！」— 5羽暮らしのマヨさん (@toritorisuki4) April 25, 2023
私「ｿｳﾃﾞｽﾈ」 pic.twitter.com/9nytBI5a0Q
Easy victory.
Hot dog thief
HOT DOG THIEF pic.twitter.com/LdccWX7CWX— cats dont need a blue check (@weirdlilguys) April 25, 2023
Cats can have a little hot dog, as a treat.
Chicken drummer
ﾄﾞｼｬｼｬｰﾝ!!! ってなったポコ pic.twitter.com/Hm1C0tvMcp— ポケこっこ@ﾎﾟｺ🐔のおやつ係 (@niwaniwa_28ko) April 25, 2023
An expert in beak percussion.
Get inside the van!
GET INSIDE THE VAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAANNN https://t.co/O7Izu8qjTG pic.twitter.com/OGuAjGOZZr— Silversora (@silver__sora) April 24, 2023
I watched this 5 times in a row, and laughed at it every single time.
Renaissance game
Hi, I'm making a very silly adventure game set in a world of Renaissance art... pic.twitter.com/WgamSphUG7— Joe Richardson (@JoeMcRichardson) April 24, 2023
Ok, this looks rad as heck, definitely one to watch!
Hurdy-gurdy
Today I learned wtf a "Hurdy Gurdy" is.— Del Walker (@TheCartelDel) April 24, 2023
I know Middle Age instruments demand godlike craftwork but this thing is ridiculous levels of complex. I thought I didn't like folk music, until I heard the bass drop on this Hurdy Gurdy track.pic.twitter.com/BkP63yIKJN
Speaking of Renaissance, a moment of appreciation for the hurdy-gurdy.
Tiny boots
absolutely obsessed pic.twitter.com/CCngEGQ0wq— Ｖｅｅ 🍄 (@MushyStuff__) April 24, 2023
I am also obsessed.
Ponyo
Anime : Ponyo pic.twitter.com/FfaRyXmSXp— Studio Ghibli (@ghiblipicture) April 25, 2023
The animation in Ponyo (all of Studio Ghibli honestly) is nothing short of breathtaking.
Fossil cookies
animal crossing fossils cookies 🍪 pic.twitter.com/QNqoXL1nel— neko ねこ 🍞 🇵🇭 (@NekoPanVT) April 23, 2023
How do people eat things that are this cool and pretty?
Caterpillar
what better way to celebrate #EarthDay than hanging out in a swamp 🐛🌎#gamedev | #screenshotsaturday | #indiegames pic.twitter.com/cvraz5pbOF— joe 🐛 the moss man (@DevFatigued) April 22, 2023
I can be a caterpillar in a swamp? Well, looks like there's another game that's getting added to my must-play list.
Music time
All the time, every time. I have a few cool tracks to share this week starting with Lightning Over Mexico from Tom Morello, The Bloody Beetroots, and Ana Tijoux.
Boomerang
Interesting track, just sort of stumbled across it, I like the overall vibes of it.
Medication
Another one I just sort of stumbled across, and another one where the vibes are absolutely immaculate.
Now, it's your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you'd like to share with us? Drop 'em in the comments!
