Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC is the only planned expansion CD Projekt Red recently confirmed that Phantom Liberty is the game's only planned DLC.

During a recent livestream for Cyberpunk 2077, it was revealed that the game’s upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion is the “only planned expansion” according to CD Projekt Red. This information was shared in a comment for the expansion’s trailer on YouTube, with the developer noting: “Glad to hear we sparked your interest! As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.”

In addition to being the game’s only planned DLC, Phantom Liberty also won’t be releasing on previous gen consoles (Xbox One, PS4). Phantom Liberty is currently expected to release sometime in 2023 for Series X|S, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia.

It’ll see the return of Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) and will feature a new plot with new characters, and will expand “on a district in Night City where it primarily takes place” as outlined by game director Gabriel Amatengelo.

Not only can Cyberpunk 2077 fans look forward to the Phantom Liberty expansion in the future, but also an upcoming story-based update with ties to the animated show Cyberpunk: Edgerunners that’s set to premiere on September 13 on Netflix.

