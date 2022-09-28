Cyberpunk 2077 tops 20 million in sales The game has seen an influx of new players recently following the success of the Netflix animated series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

It’s been nearly 2 years since Cyberpunk 2077 from developer CD Projekt Red released back in December of 2020. While the game had a bumpy launch, updates and patches along with the release of the well-received Netflix animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have all done a lot to help bolster the game’s popularity.

Now, the game has officially hit a major milestone, with the Cyberpunk 2077 social media accounts sharing the exciting news that over 20 million copies of the game have been sold.

Over 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night City – partying with Jackie and getting to know Johnny, driving around with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry’s songs.



Thank you and we hope to see you all in the Afterlife! pic.twitter.com/ifFLhg6npO — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 28, 2022

The team at CD Projekt Red have noticed the resurgence of interest in Cyberpunk 2077 as of late, and some have even become emotional over the positive reception from gamers and fans. On Twitch, Cyberpunk 2077’s quest director Paweł Sasko was moved by the feedback Cyberpunk 2077 has been receiving as of late, and is cited by Redditors and quoted by GamesRadar as being thankful that people seem to finally be appreciating the game.

"It's hard to express, when you're putting so much heart and work into something, and you know for some of us it's been six, seven, eight years sometimes, especially for those who started at the very beginning. So to have this moment of people liking something that we did, it's really feeling a bit unreal. That finally people are appreciating it."

Not only can fans enjoy more Cyberpunk-related content with Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, but the game is also getting an expansion in 2023 called Phantom Liberty. The DLC will feature the return of Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand, along with a new plot, new characters, and an expansion of the district in Night City where the DLC takes place.

All in all, it’s an exciting time for Cyberpunk 2077 fans. For more on the latest Cyberpunk 2077 news, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including the aforementioned announcement of the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, and the 1.6 Update for Cyberpunk 2077 adding items to the game based off Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.