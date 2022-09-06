Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.6 includes items from Edgerunners Netflix show Among the next Cyberpunk 2077 update's many features is new content straight from the upcoming Netflix anime.

There's a good reason that the next Cyberpunk 2077 content patch is titled the Edgerunners Update. In addition to a slew of new features, Update 1.6 will also look to incorporate various items from the upcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime that's coming to Netflix.

Tuesday's launch trailer features clips from Cyberpunk 2077 spliced together with scenes from the Edgerunners show. This allowed for a better illustration of which elements of the anime would find its way into the game and vice versa. While Edgerunners lead character David Martinez won't be playable, players can equip V with his jacket while also equipping one of the new shotguns wielded by one of the show's other characters.

The latest patch notes have been posted to the Cyberpunk 2077 website. Here's what they look like:

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.6 patch notes

Wardrobe

Wardrobe allows you to change the appearance of your outfit without changing your armor stats. You can create up to 6 outfits using the pieces of clothing you own by accessing the wardrobe in any of V's apartments and safehouses and then switch between them in the Inventory panel.

3 New Gigs

Fixers will give you 3 new gigs:

Concrete Cage Trap

Gig type: SOS: Merc Needed

Location: Watson, Kabuki

Fixer: Regina

Desperate Measures

Gig type: Thievery

Location: Santo Domingo, Arroyo

Fixer: El Capitan

Nasty Hangover

Gig type: Search and Recover

Location: Santo Domingo, Arroyo

Fixer: Rogue

New weapons

6 new firearms:

Kappa (Smart Pistol)

Senkoh LX (Tech Submachine Gun)

Hypercritical Iconic Precision Rifle (obtainable in Gig: Concrete Cage Trap)

VST-37 (Power Shotgun)

MA70 HB (Power Light Machine Gun)

Kyubi (Power Assault Rifle)

5 new melee weapons:

Neurotoxin Knife (+ Iconic variant Blue Fang)

Punknife (+ Iconic variant Headhunter)

Claw (Axe)

Razor (Machete)

Cut-O-Matic (Chainsword)

Cross-progression

Added a Cross-progression feature between platforms. Your latest saves will be automatically uploaded to the cloud so you can continue where you left off easily on other platforms. Cross-progression provides the latest save for every save type (Quick, Auto, Manual, etc.). Feature becomes available after you log in with your account (from Main Menu or the in-game Load Game menu). Cross-progression may be limited when it comes to console versions with regional restrictions.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners content

Added some secrets related to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series to be discovered in Night City, including new equipment and new Photo Mode features.

Arcade game: Roach Race

You can now play a brand new mini game using arcade machines located in Night City, including the ones in the Northside, Japantown and The Glen apartments. Climb the leaderboard to earn special prizes including cash and items! If you're enjoying Roach Race in Cyberpunk 2077, check out the mobile version for Android and iOS. Remember that your high scores in the in-game and mobile versions are separate, though.

Nibbles in Photo Mode

You can now take photos of Nibbles in Photo Mode! While in Photo Mode, go to the "Pose" tab and choose Nibbles in the "Character" section. Please note that this option becomes available only after you invite Nibbles to V's apartment.

GAMEPLAY

Inverted camera axis will now also apply to Photo Mode.

Increased the camera rotation angle in Photo Mode from 60/-60 to 90/-90 degrees, making vertical shots possible.

Added an option to modify V's face and body at Ripperdoc clinics.

V won't continuously fidget in Character Creation anymore.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to pick up loot from drones.

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to pick up loot if it was completely or partially obstructed by foliage collision.

Fixed NPC reaction when bumping into them.

Fixed an issue where panicked NPCs were idling or crouching instead of using a designated "hands up" animation.

If NPCs were staggered or knocked down while shooting, they will now continue to shoot aimlessly.

Adjusted some vehicles to the new Burn Out Mode introduced in Patch 1.5 and polished the tunes on many others.

Added a new AWD performance variant of the Thorton Colby called the CST40.

Fixed an issue where vehicles went in reverse when braking at low speeds.

Fixed an issue where jacking out of an Access Point shortly before the hacking minigame starts and then completing the minigame left the Access Point active, allowing to connect to it again.

Fixed an issue where the Biomonitor didn't restore Health in some circumstances.

Fixed an issue where player's HP went down incredibly fast under the effect of Burn if the NPC who applied that effect used the Sandevistan dash.

Lowered the selling price of the Target Analysis mod and changed the amount of crafting components required to craft it.

WEAPONS

Changed stats of the Stinger Iconic Knife. Attacks against poisoned enemies will now have a 100% chance to cause bleeding. Attacks against bleeding enemies will have a 100% chance to cause poison.

Rearranged weapons from the Long Blade category to different categories:

Moved the Chef's Knife to the Knife category.

Moved the Tomahawk from Blunt weapons to Blades and placed together with the new Claw axe in the new Axe category.

Moved the Machete and the Kukri to the new Machete category together with the new Razor machete.

Replaced the standard Butcher's Cleaver with an Iconic version. If a player owned a Butcher's Cleaver, it will be replaced with a Knife. If a player owned a crafting recipe for Butcher's Cleaver, they will be granted a Knife recipe of matching rarity.

Balanced Sniper Rifles. Sniper Rifles should now be only able to one-shot enemies after the player invests in this weapon archetype.

Lowered damage output for the Overwatch Sniper Rifle. The Nekomata Sniper Rifle will now be easier to handle while charging. Lowered the price of the Slaught-O-Matic Power Pistol available for purchase from vending machines.

Sir John Phallustiff will now have a new Iconic effect, increasing damage when hitting NPCs in the face. It will also have a chance to stun enemies with strong attacks. Gamepads will now be constantly vibrating while holding the weapon.

The O'Five Sniper Rifle will now have a new Iconic effect, causing bigger explosions that can light the targets on fire. The more enemies are burning, the bigger are the buffs the player is getting to Crit Chance and Reload Speed. It will now come with a unique scope and require 20 Body to equip.

The Divided We Stand Assault Rifle will now have a new Iconic effect. Bullets will now have a greater chance to miss the target, with a chance to explode into Biohazard clouds. Biohazard clouds are guaranted to poison nearby enemies.

The Yinglong Submachine Gun will now have a new Iconic effect. The chance to cause EMP explosions has been significantly increased. Clip size has been increased to help wreak havoc with EMP explosions.

Removed the scope slot from Tech Precision Rifles (M-179 Achilles and Widow Maker). If the player owned such a rifle with a scope attached, the scope will be removed and placed in the inventory.

Different types of knives will now have their own specified return times indicated in their tooltip.

Fixed an issue where Skippy had extremely low DPS on saves made on Patch 1.3 and 1.31.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to buy/craft ammo after reaching the ammo cap, wasting money/components.

Fixed an issue where Mantis Blades with damage mods emitted blinding lights upon use.

Melee quick attacks won't apply status effects from the currently equipped and drawn weapon anymore.

PERKS

Added new poison perks – Corrosive Poison and Critical Antidote (Ninjutsu skill tree), replacing Hasten the Inevitable and Neurotoxin perks respectively.

Fixed an issue where the Gun Whisperer perk didn't work with the JKE-X2 Kenshin and the DR-12 Quasar.

Rebalanced the Long Shot perk. Now it grants bonus damage only up to a certain distance threshold.

Fixed an issue where crafting an item using an ingredient with a quest tag may not have removed that ingredient from the Inventory if the player had the Ex Nihilo perk.

QUESTS

Added more secrets in Night City to be discovered by players. Due to some technical challenges, this change isn't available on the previous generation of consoles.

Various small fixes to interactions in V's apartments and safehouses.

V will now sleep in bed for an amount of time set by the player.

Automatic Love - Fixed an issue where Lizzie's Club was closed during regular opening hours.

Dream On - Using the vents to climb to the roof from the secret control room has been made easier.

Epistrophy: The Glen, Epistrophy: Badlands - Quest will now be properly failed if the player destroys Delamain.

I'll Fly Away - Scorpion's car will no longer glitch while driving off the ramp.

Tapeworm - Fixed an issue where the coughing animation played with a delay, causing visual issues.

The Ballad of Buck Ravers - Karim's Samurai merch is back in stock and available anytime at Cherry Blossom Market after completing the quest.

The Heist - Fixed an issue where taking out enemies using a quickhack could result in the optional objective "Wait for an opportunity to take out the guards" to remain until the end of the quest.

The Hunt - Fixed an issue where saving the game could become permanently disabled after the Braindance sequence.

The Pickup - Fixed an issue where leaving mid-quest could result in stopping all combat music.

OPEN WORLD

Gig: Freedom of the Press - Fixed an issue where further quests from Regina were blocked if Max died during the gig.

Gig: Getting Warmer... - Fixed an issue of enemies spawning before the gig started, whereby if killed, the player couldn't use the coolant on 8ug8ear.

Gig: Getting Warmer... - Fixed Wakako's car driving away slowly and then disappearing in the player's view.

Gig: Hot Merchandise - Fixed an issue where it was possible to kill Rebeca before activating the gig, blocking progress.

Gig: Jeopardy - Fixed an issue where it was possible to talk to some of the NPCs in the funeral home despite their being dead.

Gig: Olive Branch - Fixed an issue where the quest was reactivated with the "Talk to the man in the trunk" objective if the car with Alex Pushkin blew up.

Gig: Playing for Keeps - Fixed NPCs' incorrect reactions after a fight in the Kashuu Hanten Bar breaks out.

Gig: Trevor's Last Ride - Fixed an issue where Trevor's body didn't spawn in the freezer.

Fixed an issue where Psalm 11:6 might not have dropped in a Suspected Organized Crime Activity in Northside.

Added the Polycarbonate Nanoweave Techie Harness (outer torso piece from the Techie Set) as loot obtainable in the world.

Added the Lightweight Hardened-Rubber Media Steel-Toes (Media Set shoes) as loot obtainable in the world.

Readjusted the conditioning of some radio news related to gigs. As a result, there should be more radio news played in game.

UI

Added item preview so that it's possible to see an item on V before you buy it.

Added an option to switch off radio subtitles in the Sound category in Settings. They will be switched off by default.

Items placed in the stash will now properly show their monetary value in the tooltip.

Regarranged some options and categories in Game Settings.

Fixed an issue where languages using double-byte characters (Korean, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Traditional Chinese) displayed overlapping save file names and dates in the Load Menu screen.

Fixed an issue where the number of available pieces of gear for different slots didn't update after disassembling gear.

Optimized performance in the Inventory and Vendor screens.

Fixed certain cases where a dark rectangle could remain stuck on the screen.

Various small UI adjustments and improvements in the Character Creation, Crafting and Messages menus, popups and quest tracker.

Added the ability to enable additional content through the Additional Content menu.

Fixed an issue where the number of available Attribute points displayed on the screen after leveling up was incorrect.

VISUAL

Neon rims on bikes now come in different colors.

Added new hairstyles in Character Creation.

Fixed certain instances where vehicles could spawn misaligned with the surface of the road.

Fixed an issue where cars in traffic clipped into each other when Slow HDD mode was enabled.

Addressed an issue where floating and indestructible parts were present when destroying cars.

Improvemnets in Dynamic Resolution Scaling.

Fixed an issue where the last shot fired from a gun didn't have a recoil animation.

Totalimmortal - Fixed the grass clipping through the floor on the way to Yorinobu's office.

AUDIO

Added SFX of reloading a weapon while carrying a body.

Improved knife throwing SFX.

Stadium Love - 6th Street party music will now be louder.

I Fought The Law - Fixed an issue where triggering the fight with the thugs in the market and then leaving the area without killing them caused the combat music to play indefinitely.

PC-SPECIFIC

Adjusted graphics setting presets to provide a higher quality setup.

[Steam Deck] Fixed an issue where the dedicated preset was applying Ultra settings instead of properly crafted graphics settings.

[Steam Deck] Fixed an issue where the game became unresponsive after trying to change Key Bindings.

CONSOLE-SPECIFIC

[Xbox Series S] Added a new Performance Mode which can be enabled in Settings > Video > Graphics Mode. FPS is aiming at 60 in 900p with Dynamic Resolution Scaling (in 800p to 1080p range).

Added Brazilian Portuguese support for disc copies in Portugal (PlayStation codes: CUSA-16579 and CUSA-25194). For further details on language support see: Xbox, PlayStation.

Addressed an issue where switching between First Person Perspective and Third Person Perspective had a noticeable delay. Addressed the issue with input lag in Ray Tracing Mode on next-gen consoles.

STADIA-SPECIFIC

Added the missing key bindings for Toggle Walking and Holster Weapon keys.

MISCELLANEOUS

Added support for Razer Chroma.

Fixed the temporary FPS drops when opening the Map or Inventory on PC and Stadia.

Made some adjustments and improvements to the Arabic language localization.

REDmod MODDING TOOLS

The following changes take effect only on the PC version of the game and once the REDmod is installed.

Mod users

Added support for the new mods folder. New, REDmod compatible mods should be placed in the \Cyberpunk 2077\mods folder. The game still supports loading old mods from the archive folder, but please keep in mind that they will not appear in the REDmod menu. New, REDmod compatible mods should be added using the new mods folder for the best experience.

Added -modded command line parameter to run the game with mods. This parameter also allows you to enable and disable mods using REDlauncher and GOG Galaxy.

Expanded the telemetry functionality to cover mods-related data.

Mod creators

Added the ability to load modified tweakdb.bin and .redscripts files.

Added the ability to load mods.json descriptor for user's installed mods.

Added a separate audiothread for audio modding.

Fixed some issues with TweakDB memory allocations.

Cyberpunk 2077's Update 1.6 will help carve the way for the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion, which is expected to release in 2023. It will only be available on PC and the current-gen consoles, so apologies to anyone still on the previous console generation. First announced all the way back in June 2020, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, September 13.