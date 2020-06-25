Cyberpunk Edgerunners is an anime coming from Netflix & Studio Trigger In addition to Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED is partnering with Studio Trigger to bring fans an animated series coming to Netflix.

New Cyberpunk 2077 content and gameplay weren’t the only goods on display during the game’s first Night City Wire livestream. We also learned that CD Projekt RED has partnered with Studio Trigger to create an additional animated series that will be coming to Netflix in 2022. It looks like the Cyberpunk 2077 goods will be coming well after the game has launched this coming November 2020.

CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk Edgerunners during the Night City Wire livestream presentation on June 25, 2020, alongside an announcement from Netflix and Studio Trigger itself. The first ever Night City Wire was our first look at a wealth of new Cyberpunk 2077 content, including a new trailer and fresh gameplay featuring mechanics like Braindance, but that wasn’t all. We also learned that CD Projekt RED was working with Studio Trigger, the animation house behind the likes of Kill la Kill, Darling in the Franxx, and Little Witch Academia, to produce an anime called Cyberpunk Edgerunners, currently slated to launch sometime in 2022.

Night City is about to explode. In 2022, CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS, an original anime series by @trigger_inc, tells an all-new story set in @CDPROJEKTRED's #Cyberpunk2077 universe. pic.twitter.com/XR5pBFKm5l — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 25, 2020

With Cyberpunk 2077 currently slated to launch in November 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and a next-gen release coming soon after with a free upgrade for PS5 and through Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X, 2021 is set to be a grand year of Cyberpunk 2077 conversation. The first Night City Wire today gave us a deeper look at the seedy cybertech society we’ll be digging around in with a fresh Night City trailer, but it’s good to know that even well into 2022, there’s still more to come. And that’s not even talking about possible multiplayer features that have been teased alongside DLC.

Studio Trigger is a solid animation studio that has put out a lot of good work these last few years. We can’t wait to see what they do with Cyberpunk Edgerunners when it comes to Netflix in 2022. Stay tuned for more information and details such as a more solid release date and trailers as we await Cyberpunk 2077 on the 2020 gaming calendar.