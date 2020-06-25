New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

New Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay shows off the Braindance feature

A new round of gameplay from Cyberpunk 2077 gave fans their first look at the Braindance gadget, a special item players can use to see other's experiences in-game.
The first episode of Night City Wire showcased a ton of new content for Cyberpunk 2077 fans to revel over, including our first look at the Braindance, a special device that players can use to see character's experiences. You'll even be able to edit and analyze the sequence. We'll have more information soon.

Developing....

