New Cyberpunk 2077 trailer shows off Night City in all its chaos

CD Projekt RED debuted a brand new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 that spotlights the game's crazy setting.
Donovan Erskine
1

Developer CD Projekt RED held a Night City Wire event where they revealed a brand new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077. The trailer centers on the game’s characters, as well as Night City itself. We see the violence and chaos that reeks the city, as well as the over-the-top action that players will be able to jump in.

Developing...

