Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed for Xbox Series X & Smart Delivery CD Projekt Red confirmed that not only is Cyberpunk 2077 definitely coming out on the next generation, but it will be supported through Xbox's Smart Delivery program.

It was likely assumed by many that as long as Cyberpunk 2077 is taking to come out, it was probably not only going to come to current-gen consoles, but next-gen as well. Even so, CD Projekt RED dropped a little confirmation plus a nice bonus for those who might have been wondering. Not only is Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed to be coming to (at least) the Xbox Series X, but it’s also going to be supported on Xbox’s recently revealed Smart Delivery program.

CD Projekt RED confirmed both Cyberpunk’s impending launch on Xbox Series X and its Smart Delivery support via Twitter on February 24, 2020, immediately following a reveal of new Xbox Series X specs and details. Smart Delivery was a major feature of the overall list of new details. It’s a program that allows users peace of mind when purchasing Smart Delivery-supported Xbox games on any system. Essentially if you buy a Smart Delivery-supported game on Xbox One and then later transition to an Xbox Series X, you won’t have to rebuy the game for Xbox Series X. Your copy will simply be upgraded to the better console version.

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85w — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2020

CD Projekt RED’s launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X is one thing, but it’s inclusion in the Smart Delivery program is a fantastic early selling point for the program. Players that want to jump in early on Xbox One won’t be penalized for wanting to play by having to buy it later on Xbox Series X. When or if they switch to the new console, their copy will automatically upgrade to an Xbox Series X version with all of the optimizations capable on the new console. It will likely be a fantastic bit of peace of mind for Xbox players who plan on switching to the Series X, but weren’t sure about buying a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 early before.

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to launch on September 17, 2020 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One - a prominent prospect of the 2020 gaming calendar. We’ll have further information on the date and details of Xbox Series X and possible PlayStation 5 launches as they become available.