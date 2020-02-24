New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Series X new specs reveal 12 teraflop GPU, Smart Delivery, & more

Microsoft revealed a slew of new specs, features, and details about the Xbox Series X, including a 12 teraflop GPU, Smart Delivery to simplify game purchases, and much more.
TJ Denzer
12

Those who have been waiting for more details on the technical specs of the Xbox Series X are sure to be happy today. Microsoft released a whole new batch of details regarding their upcoming console generation, which included tech specs, features, and details on new and existing programs for the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft released the latest details on the Xbox Series X on the Xbox blog on February 24, 2020. The major features of the new reveal included some of the following about the system:

  • 12 teraflop GPU
  • Variable Rate Shading support
  • Hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing
  • Up to 120 frames-per-second (FPS) support
  • Introduction of Smart Delivery

The 12 teraflop GPU is definitely one of the standout features here. Some may remember the victory lap Google took in introducing the 10.7 teraflop GPU included in Stadia’s details and specs. It’s notable to see Xbox top that handily with the coming generation. We’ve known about raytracing for a while, but up to 120 FPS support is a lofty promise as well.

A newly revealed 12 teraflop GPU and new Smart Delivery systems are definite marquees of the latest Xbox Series X reveals. [Image by Microsoft]

Maybe one of the most interesting new inclusions in the Xbox Series X specs and details is that of Smart Delivery. Smart Delivery is a program Xbox will use to ensure that players will be able to buy a game once and be able to access it no matter what type of Xbox they’re playing on. Though it will be mostly offered on Xbox Game Studios games like Halo Infinite and Ori and the Will of the Wisp, what it means is that if you purchase a copy on Xbox One and later get your hands on an Xbox Series X, you won’t have to buy an Xbox Series X copy of the game. Smart Delivery should ensure you’ll be able to access the best version of the game on whatever system you want to play after the initial purchase.

Be sure to check out our guide to the Xbox Series X release date, price, and further specs for this latest and all previous information on the details and launch of the upcoming console. Xbox Series X is set to launch around the holidays this 2020.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 24, 2020 7:16 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Xbox Series X new specs reveal 12 teraflop GPU, Smart Delivery, & more

    • SeaLlama legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 24, 2020 8:02 AM

      202?

    • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 24, 2020 8:09 AM

      It’s gonna be a beast! Hopefully GameStop will stay in business long enough for me to do one of their console trade in deals.

      • skankcore legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2020 8:55 AM

        I was planning on doing the same with my One X but now I’m not so sure. The One X is going to be relevant for at least a year after the Series X comes out. Now I’m thinking of moving the One X to my desk for supersampled 1080p with the potential for LAN play options with the Series X hooked up to the 4k TV.

        • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 24, 2020 9:32 AM

          Won't pretty much all games that are released on the XB1 also play on the X?

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 24, 2020 8:23 AM

      Are there TV's that support 120 FPS with HDR? My Vizio 2018 P Series does 120Hz on HDMI5 but without HDR.

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 24, 2020 8:26 AM

        Not now (that I know of) but they will soon.

        • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          February 24, 2020 8:44 AM

          I think the giant NVidia displays do, though they're not technically TVs in that they lack a TV tuner.

          • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            February 24, 2020 10:02 AM

            Who needs a tuner these days??

            • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              February 24, 2020 10:11 AM

              Agreed. I'm just saying, if it is important to cruncht1me, the BFDs or whatever they're called won't work for him without some kind of external tuner.

              Also, the displays are super expensive.

              • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                reply
                February 24, 2020 10:17 AM

                Anything with a new feature generally is expensive.

                • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  February 24, 2020 10:21 AM

                  Plus there is just nothing on this list of features that is cheap, even though they're not necessarily "new":

                  - 50"+ IPS panel
                  - 4k
                  - 120 Hz
                  - GSync

        • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          February 24, 2020 1:39 PM

          LG oled series does

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        February 24, 2020 8:27 AM

        I imagine the feature is built in with an expectation that more TVs will reach that point well within the console's lifespan.

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 24, 2020 1:40 PM

        Newer LG oleds once we get hdmi 2.1 (next GPUs, next consoles)

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 24, 2020 12:46 PM

      My body is ready!!! The Next Gen consoles are going to be insane!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      So there you have a Xbox 5 is > than a RTX 2080 Super(which is > than a 1080 Ti)..... let that settle in.... pretty insane if you ask Me! For My self as a game Dev I am also juiced out of My mind that it will have 16 GB of GDDR6 memory!!!! That is something I have wanted hardcore, memory constraints have always been an issue on the consoles and challenging to manage(Switch 2... where are you?.... :( feels bad Man ).

      • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 24, 2020 1:03 PM

        carona virus has me worried these machines will be delayed into 2021.

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          February 24, 2020 1:31 PM

          Yeah, I hope they get that shit under control asap and not just because I want the new consoles. Well put it this way they are still letting the Olympic go forward so I think everything is going to be fine. Honestly if they let the Olympics go forward we are going to be totally fine, on top of that My neighbour just got back from Hong Kong from seeing His Mom(He goes there all the time to visit) and everything is 100% cool and He said it really is isolated to parts of China and is not everywhere and all out of control Dooms day.

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tgf4zq0bi_w :)

        • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          February 24, 2020 3:19 PM

          I don't think the Series X will be delayed but its supply will be very limited.. The PS5 has me concerned.

