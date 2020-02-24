Xbox Series X new specs reveal 12 teraflop GPU, Smart Delivery, & more Microsoft revealed a slew of new specs, features, and details about the Xbox Series X, including a 12 teraflop GPU, Smart Delivery to simplify game purchases, and much more.

Those who have been waiting for more details on the technical specs of the Xbox Series X are sure to be happy today. Microsoft released a whole new batch of details regarding their upcoming console generation, which included tech specs, features, and details on new and existing programs for the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft released the latest details on the Xbox Series X on the Xbox blog on February 24, 2020. The major features of the new reveal included some of the following about the system:

12 teraflop GPU

Variable Rate Shading support

Hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing

Up to 120 frames-per-second (FPS) support

Introduction of Smart Delivery

The 12 teraflop GPU is definitely one of the standout features here. Some may remember the victory lap Google took in introducing the 10.7 teraflop GPU included in Stadia’s details and specs. It’s notable to see Xbox top that handily with the coming generation. We’ve known about raytracing for a while, but up to 120 FPS support is a lofty promise as well.

A newly revealed 12 teraflop GPU and new Smart Delivery systems are definite marquees of the latest Xbox Series X reveals. [Image by Microsoft]

Maybe one of the most interesting new inclusions in the Xbox Series X specs and details is that of Smart Delivery. Smart Delivery is a program Xbox will use to ensure that players will be able to buy a game once and be able to access it no matter what type of Xbox they’re playing on. Though it will be mostly offered on Xbox Game Studios games like Halo Infinite and Ori and the Will of the Wisp, what it means is that if you purchase a copy on Xbox One and later get your hands on an Xbox Series X, you won’t have to buy an Xbox Series X copy of the game. Smart Delivery should ensure you’ll be able to access the best version of the game on whatever system you want to play after the initial purchase.

Be sure to check out our guide to the Xbox Series X release date, price, and further specs for this latest and all previous information on the details and launch of the upcoming console. Xbox Series X is set to launch around the holidays this 2020.