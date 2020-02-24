Xbox Series X new specs reveal 12 teraflop GPU, Smart Delivery, & more
Microsoft revealed a slew of new specs, features, and details about the Xbox Series X, including a 12 teraflop GPU, Smart Delivery to simplify game purchases, and much more.
Those who have been waiting for more details on the technical specs of the Xbox Series X are sure to be happy today. Microsoft released a whole new batch of details regarding their upcoming console generation, which included tech specs, features, and details on new and existing programs for the Xbox Series X.
Microsoft released the latest details on the Xbox Series X on the Xbox blog on February 24, 2020. The major features of the new reveal included some of the following about the system:
- 12 teraflop GPU
- Variable Rate Shading support
- Hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing
- Up to 120 frames-per-second (FPS) support
- Introduction of Smart Delivery
The 12 teraflop GPU is definitely one of the standout features here. Some may remember the victory lap Google took in introducing the 10.7 teraflop GPU included in Stadia’s details and specs. It’s notable to see Xbox top that handily with the coming generation. We’ve known about raytracing for a while, but up to 120 FPS support is a lofty promise as well.
Maybe one of the most interesting new inclusions in the Xbox Series X specs and details is that of Smart Delivery. Smart Delivery is a program Xbox will use to ensure that players will be able to buy a game once and be able to access it no matter what type of Xbox they’re playing on. Though it will be mostly offered on Xbox Game Studios games like Halo Infinite and Ori and the Will of the Wisp, what it means is that if you purchase a copy on Xbox One and later get your hands on an Xbox Series X, you won’t have to buy an Xbox Series X copy of the game. Smart Delivery should ensure you’ll be able to access the best version of the game on whatever system you want to play after the initial purchase.
Be sure to check out our guide to the Xbox Series X release date, price, and further specs for this latest and all previous information on the details and launch of the upcoming console. Xbox Series X is set to launch around the holidays this 2020.
I was planning on doing the same with my One X but now I’m not so sure. The One X is going to be relevant for at least a year after the Series X comes out. Now I’m thinking of moving the One X to my desk for supersampled 1080p with the potential for LAN play options with the Series X hooked up to the 4k TV.
My body is ready!!! The Next Gen consoles are going to be insane!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
So there you have a Xbox 5 is > than a RTX 2080 Super(which is > than a 1080 Ti)..... let that settle in.... pretty insane if you ask Me! For My self as a game Dev I am also juiced out of My mind that it will have 16 GB of GDDR6 memory!!!! That is something I have wanted hardcore, memory constraints have always been an issue on the consoles and challenging to manage(Switch 2... where are you?.... :( feels bad Man ).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tgf4zq0bi_w :)
