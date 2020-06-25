New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire June 25 livestream here

Come and check out the latest trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, as well as new gameplay, in the Night City Wire livestream.
Sam Chandler
4

It’s almost time for players to experience Cyberpunk 2077, but before then, the team at CD Projekt Red are putting on a special livestream. The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream is going to give players a look at a new trailer and some gameplay. You can watch the livestream for one of the most anticipated games of the year right here on Shacknews.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream

Announced via the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account on Wednesday, June 24, the team at CD Projekt Red revealed that a special, 25-minute livestream would take place on Thursday, June 25, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. You can check out the livestream embedded below or head directly to the CD Projekt Red Twitch page.

