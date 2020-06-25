Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire June 25 livestream here Come and check out the latest trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, as well as new gameplay, in the Night City Wire livestream.

It’s almost time for players to experience Cyberpunk 2077, but before then, the team at CD Projekt Red are putting on a special livestream. The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream is going to give players a look at a new trailer and some gameplay. You can watch the livestream for one of the most anticipated games of the year right here on Shacknews.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream

Announced via the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account on Wednesday, June 24, the team at CD Projekt Red revealed that a special, 25-minute livestream would take place on Thursday, June 25, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. You can check out the livestream embedded below or head directly to the CD Projekt Red Twitch page.

Join us tomorrow, June 25 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc for the first, 25 minute episode of #NightCityWire, where we are going to show you a brand new trailer, present fresh gameplay footage and chat with the devs in detail about one of the game features, braindance. pic.twitter.com/2RReyCMkce — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 24, 2020

A lot of great information has surfaced recently regarding the release of Cyberpunk 2077. Those that are keen to purchase the Xbox Series X have known for a while that the game would support the impressive Xbox Smart Delivery service and now Sony is getting in on the action. PlayStation 4 users will be able to upgrade to a PlayStation 5 version as well. Though, with the good news, also comes some bad. Cyberpunk 2077 was scheduled to release this September, but it has received another delay. In an official statement, the team at CD Projekt Red revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 would be releasing November 19. While the game is fully complete, the team needs to iron out bugs and ensure all game mechanics are balanced. The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream is bound to be an exciting event. Make sure you check out the Shacknews Cyberpunk 2077 page for our ongoing coverage of CD Projekt Red’s next hit as well as a whole lot of guides when the time comes.