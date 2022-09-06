Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.6 will be the last major update for PS4 & Xbox One PS4 and Xbox One will still see small maintenance updates, but future major updates will only come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Throughout the post-launch life of Cyberpunk 2077, the state of the game on previous gen consoles has been a continual issue for CD Projekt RED. The developers have continued to spruce up the game and make it as stable as possible regardless, but there’s only so much that can be done with the older hardware. CDPR seems to recognize that too, because it sounds like it’s cutting its efforts on PS4 and Xbox One. After Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.6 launches at a later date, it will be the last major update for the previous gen consoles.

CD Projekt RED developers revealed this detail during the Night City Wire livestream presentation on September 6, 2022. Update 1.6 is coming to the game soon, and will bring a variety of new features, content, bug fixes, and more to the game. Unfortunately, for players on PS4 and Xbox One, this will also be the last big update for Cyberpunk 2077. Game director Gabriel Amatangelo shared that outside of small maintenance and bug patches, PS4 and Xbox One will not get any further feature and content updates.

Amatangelo went on to explain in further details what’s in store for the future of PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077.

“There’s going to be some smaller updates, primarily focused on tech support to keep it all running smooth,” Amatangelo explained. “But yes, all new future features and content [will be] on the current gen consoles, as well as PC.”

Cyberpunk 2077 has had no lack of issues on PS4 and Xbox One, even if the developers have largely made the game a better experience across the board.

Source: CD Projekt RED

It might come as a disappointment to players who were hoping to see further big things in Cyberpunk 2077, but hadn’t taken the plunge into the new console generation yet. That also likely means the recently announced DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, will not be launching on PS4 and Xbox One.

With CD Projekt RED sunsetting major support for PS4 and Xbox One on Cyberpunk 2077, stay tuned for more details on the 1.6 Update. We’ll have patch notes and further coverage here at Shacknews as it becomes available.