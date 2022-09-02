Night City Wire September 2022 livestream will share 'what's next for Cyberpunk 2077' We'll get to see the latest reveals for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in addition to what CD Projekt RED has planned for Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming up on around 2 years since its initial rocky launch. The game has improved quite a bit since and has plenty more plans on the horizon, but CD Projekt RED has been mum on the matter for a while now. Thankfully, fans of Cyberpunk will soon learn what’s next for the game. CDPR has announced an upcoming Night City Wire livestream and it will not only showcase new reveals for the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Netflix show, but also reveal what comes next for Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt RED announced the upcoming Night City Wire livestream presentation via the Cyberpunk Twitter on September 2, 2022. On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, CD Projekt RED will go live on its Twitch channel to share the latest details on what’s going on with the Cyberpunk universe. We’ll get a fresh look at Cyberpunk: Edgerunners for Netflix, and the tweet promises that this Night City Wire will reveal “what’s next for Cyberpunk 2077.”

CD Projekt RED promises new reveals on the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Netflix series, as well as what comes next for Cyberpunk 2077, all on the upcoming Night City Wire livestream.

Source: CD Projekt RED

There are quite a few things we’ve been waiting to see from CD Projekt RED as it has continued to spruce up and improve Cyberpunk 2077. The game finally got PS5 and Xbox Series X/S optimized updates. However, we’ve still been waiting on DLC expansions for the game, which were previously delayed to 2023. It seems possible we could at least get a teaser on whatever DLC CD Project RED has up its sleeve for the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 came out in December 2020 to a rocky launch. While the game was praised for its visuals and active world, it was panned for a litany of game-breaking bugs and issues on various platforms as well. CDPR has worked around the clock to improve it and arguably have on multiple fronts, but it will be interesting to see what comes next for the game. With that in mind, keep your eyes on the CD Project RED Twitch on September 6 or keep it tuned here at Shacknews as we cover the reveals.