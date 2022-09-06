Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the first expansion for the game

Not only do we have a name for Cyberpunk 2077's first major expansion, but Keanu Reeves is returning as Johnny Silverhand.
TJ Denzer
Image via CD Projekt RED
1

It’s been a very long road to new content for Cyberpunk 2077, and that road has been filled with delays as CD Projekt Red continued to iron out bugs and spruce up the performance of the game on all platforms. That said, it seems we’re finally set to see what’s next for the game. During the latest Night City Wire livestream, CDPR finally revealed the name of the upcoming expansion. It’s called Phantom Liberty, and it seems Keanu Reeve’s Johnny Silverhand will be returning in the DLC when it launches on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC in 2023.

CD Projekt Red delivered on its promise to announce what was next for Cyberpunk 2077 during the Night City Wire presentation on September 6, 2022. After showing off a multitude of details relating to the Netflix series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, including a crossover update that brings gear from the anime to the game, we got the official reveal of Phantom Liberty. Keanu Reeves was on deck to deliver the reveal, and will apparently reprise his Johnny Silverhand role throughout the expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC showing off a fight with whip-like technology against soldiers and mechs.
It looks like we'll be utilizing and going up against bristling new technology in the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion.
Source: CD Projekt RED

The reveal of Phantom Liberty has been a long time coming. CD Projekt RED delayed any news of expansions and major DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 back to 2023 earlier this year as the team focused its priorities on continuing to fix up the game and make it more stable on all platforms. As that delay shared, it seems we’ll still be waiting till 2023 for Phantom Liberty. It’s also worth noting that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty doesn’t seem to have a release window on PS4 or Xbox One. This seems to line up with the announcement that CDPR is ending new major updates on the previous gen consoles.

With the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion confirmed, we’ll be awaiting more details as we march into 2023. Stay tuned for more updates and details as they become available.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

