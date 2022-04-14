Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is slated for a 2023 release CD Projekt RED has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077's expansion will arrive next year.

CD Projekt RED announced its intentions to release an expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 before the RPG had even hit shelves. As fate would have it, work on that expansion quickly fell in the priority ladder as CDPR had to channel heavy effort into improving the Cyberpunk 2077 experience after the game’s turbulent launch. However, the expansion is still in production, and is now slated to arrive in 2023.

It was on the latest CD Projekt RED financial call that the company discussed its latest business developments. This included the fact that it’s currently developing the expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the confirmation that it is slated to be released sometime in 2023. No other information about the expansion was shared outside of that confirmation, but the developer did state on Twitter that more details are coming later this year.

We’ve known about the existence of the mysterious Cyberpunk 2077 expansion before the game even came out. In fact, CD Projekt RED originally planned to reveal the expansion before launch, delaying that announcement just a month prior to release. We were then scheduled to get an official reveal in Q1 of 2021, though that also wouldn’t come to pass. Now, we hope to finally learn what exactly the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will entail sometime this year.

This marks the second delay for the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion that was supposed to launch in 2021, which was then pushed to 2022.

It’s been quite the hectic road for Cyberpunk 2077 and developer CD Projekt RED since the game launched back in December of 2020, but it seems that the game is finally in a decent enough state that development can move forward on the upcoming expansion. When the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion news arrives, you can expect to read about right here on Shacknews.